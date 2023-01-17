9 of Mia Tindall's cutest moments caught on camera as she celebrates 9th birthday Mia is Mike and Zara Tindall's eldest child

Zara and Mike Tindall's elder daughter Mia was born on 17 January 2014. She became an instant star when she held her great-grandmother the Queen's handbag in the late monarch's 90th birthday portrait.

The energetic little girl, who always seems to have the biggest grin on her face, has since proven that she's always ready for her close-up! Take a look at some of her best moments in the video below.

Loading the player...

Mia and her younger sister Lena welcomed baby brother, Lucas, when mum Zara gave birth to her third child in March 2021.

From shoulder rides with dad Mike to supporting her mum Zara at equestrian events, check out Mia's cutest moments in photos…

LATEST: Mike Tindall to interview his 'love' Zara Tindall - watch trailer

New mum Zara enjoyed a stroll with one-year-old Mia in January 2015, and look at how cute are their matching bobble hats?

Princess Anne greets her granddaughter Mia with a kiss at the Beaufort Polo Club in 2016. The Princess Royal is grandmother to Mike and Zara's three children - Mia, Lena and Lucas - as well as Peter Phillips' daughters with his ex-wife Autumn, Savannah and Isla.

Cheeky Mia puts her hands over dad Mike's eyes as she enjoys a piggyback at the Festival of British Eventing in 2016.

How sweet! Mia cuddles a teddy bear as she attends the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in 2017.

Mia was given a starring role as bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in October 2018, alongside her cousins, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Savannah and Isla Phillips.

The mother and daughter duo walk hand-in-hand at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials in 2019, while Mia holds an ice cream in the other hand.

Mike and Mia enjoyed a father-daughter day when the former rugby star took part in a special Rugby for Heroes football match in January 2022

Mia joined her parents at a special service to remember the late Duke of Edinburgh in March 2022.

Mia shared a sweet moment with mum Zara as they attended the races at Cheltenham racecourse in January 2023.

Find out more about Harry's new life in Montecito, as we spoke to one of his neighbours in our brand new podcast.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.