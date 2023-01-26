Queen Letizia of Spain shocks royal fans as news of former career resurfaces Letizia married Prince Felipe in 2004

Since joining the Spanish royal family, Queen Letizia has established herself a firm favourite with the media – not least because of her sartorial style.

Letizia shot to international fame in 2004 when she married the then-Prince Felipe, the only son of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

The couple had managed to keep their romance under wraps until the day their engagement was announced. It came as a big shock to royal fans – not least because Letizia was already a familiar face to the Spanish public.

The future queen had worked for a number of years as a journalist on news channels including 24 Horas, Telediario 2, the most viewed newscast in Spain.

Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano worked as a journalist prior to her marriage

In 2000, she reported from Washington DC on the presidential elections; in 2001 she broadcast live from Ground Zero following the 9/11 attacks; and in 2003 she filed reports from Iraq following the war.

While Letizia's former career was well known at the time of her marriage, it has surprised some of her newer fans. TikTok videos about the Spanish queen and her journalistic credentials are currently making the rounds, with a number of followers expressing their shock.

The future queen of Spain was already a familiar face on TV

Some were also interested to discover that Letizia had been married once before.

In August 1998, she tied the knot with Alonso Guerrero Perez, a writer and high school literature teacher, in a simple civil ceremony after ten years together. It didn't last and just one year later, in 1999, they were divorced.

Letizia and Felipe on their wedding day in May 2004

Letizia and Felipe were said to have met at a mutual friend's party. She quit her job before their engagement was announced in November 2003.

Since her first marriage had been a civil ceremony, the Catholic Church allowed Letizia and Felipe to wed on 2 May 2004 in the Almudena Cathedral at the Royal Palace of Madrid.

The couple with their children, Leonor and Sofia

They have since gone on to welcome two children together, daughters Princess Leonor, 17, and Princess Sofia, 15.

