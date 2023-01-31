Carole Middleton's family life bringing up Kate Middleton and siblings Carole Middleton is the mum of Kate, Pippa and James

Carole Middleton turned 68 on Tuesday, and the former air hostess has led a varied life with all three of her children going on to find success.

But have you ever wondered what life would have been like for the Middleton children growing up with Carole as a mum? Well read on to find out exactly how things would have played out…

Carole and husband Michael welcomed Kate in 1983, with daughter Pippa born the following year and James arriving in 1987. At the time, the family were living in the village of Bradford Southend, which is located in Berkshire.

The children would have had a large garden to play in, which was no doubt well used during the summer months - Kate has often spoken of fond childhood memories playing outside. And in the same year that James was born, Carole launched her Party Pieces business, which is still running today.

Like many start-ups, the business was launched from Carole's own kitchen and it surely would have kept her busy with three young children running around.

However, she made sure to find time for her three children and revealed just how she kept on top of things in an interview with SheerLuxe last year.

Carole and husband Michael share three children

She told the publication: "I had to be really organised, get up early and fit my work into school hours, while after-school clubs sometimes gave me the gift of an extra hour or two.

"But working for myself meant I had flexibility, so I could squeeze in sports matches and school productions. School holidays were tricky, but Mike and I were a good team and we managed to juggle home and work life."

In the same interview, she revealed how her own children were the inspiration for the company, after finding the industry lacking when it came to planning Kate's fifth birthday party.

The mum-of-three also dotes on her grandchildren

Carole also involved her children in her brand as they got older, with Kate even helping develop the first birthday and baby categories.

It's likely that the children would have helped Carole in some of her hobbies as well, particularly gardening. Speaking to Saga in 2021, she revealed that she enjoys gardening with her grandchildren and explained: "It's important for children to grow up appreciating nature and part of that is allowing them to get a bit muddy."

In a 2021 interview with the Daily Mail, Carole spoke a little bit about her role as a parent, saying: "The only thing I can say about being a mother is how much I loved it and still do. Mike was a good hands-on father and we found a way to make business and family life work."

