Sophie Wessex surprises as royal G.I. Jane in camo jacket and skinny jeans

The Countess of Wessex put her best military foot forward to attend an annual competition at Gibraltar Barracks, Blackwater in Camberley on Tuesday - and just wait 'til you see the royal's camouflage ensemble.

Sophie, 58, cheered on soldiers as they battled it out for her namesake cup, competing in a series of rafting races, clay pigeon shooting and other challenges. The royal holds honorary military appointments for RAF Wittering, 5th Battalion The Rifles (5 Rifles), The Royal Corps of Army Music, Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps, The Lincoln and Welland Regiment and The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, who all competed against each other.

The Countess of Wessex supported soldiers as they took part in challenges

The mother-of-two channelled her inner G.I. Jane as she donned a practical camo jacket adorned with several pockets and emblazoned with an emblem of the crown.

Sophie slipped into slick grey skinny jeans, adding brown leather walking boots to complete her military getup.

Sophie clapped along encouraging those taking part in a rafting race

Keeping it simple, the Countess of Wessex teased her blonde hair into a neat low bun, adding a peachy blush, lashing of mascara and slick of rosy lipstick to complete her natural beauty glow.

We loved seeing the royal embracing her sporty prowess, getting involved in activities as she supported the soldiers competing for the Countess of Wessex cup and laughing alongside the regiments' commanders.

G.I. Sophie donned her camo for a spot of clay pidgeon shooting

Sophie may have kept her wardrobe to strictly practical attire for her active day, but that doesn't mean the royal's unrivalled elegance hasn't had a chance to shine this week. Take a look at her best fashion moments in the video below...

On a recent engagement to Cirencester Housing for Young People, Prince Edward's wife looked slick and sophisticated for the poignant occasion. She donned a fitted roll-neck jumper, sleek slim-fit trousers and a power-dressing staple - her favourite ME+EM blazer.

The mother-of-two's 'Satin Cotton AM-PM' blazer from the royal-favourite brand has long been a staple in Sophie's wardrobe, and it's easy to see why.

We loved it when Sophie paired the khaki tailored jacket layered over a billowing midi skirt at the Royal Windsor Horse Show back in May.

The royal delighted onlookers with her feminine fit as the doting mother whipped out her smartphone to take photos of her daughter Lady Louise Windsor carriage driving.

