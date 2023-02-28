Princess Diana's shocking reaction to royal plane plunging 10,000 ft revealed – exclusive Listen to the latest episode of A Right Royal podcast below

Royal tours usually run smoothly, with a big team on hand to ensure everything is perfect and ready for the big visit – wherever that may be. It's very rare that these events go wrong, but on A Right Royal Podcast's latest episode, which you can listen to below, former private secretary to the Queen, Dickie Arbiter, opened up about the time Princess Diana's royal flight to São Paulo plunged 10,000 ft, and revealed her shocking reaction to the scary moment.

Also in the episode, Dickie explains why, apart from always carrying a black outfit with them, all royals must travel with an extra supply of blood.

And did you know that Prince Charles often piloted the planes he flew on?

LISTEN: Dickie Arbiter opens up about touring with Prince Charles and Princess Diana

The former press secretary also goes into detail about how British Airways transform their first class into living quarters for the royals when travelling long haul, as well as what they drink or eat – and you'll be surprised!

Dickie also opens up about Princess Diana's famous Taj Mahal visit, revealing why it was never a possibility for Charles to accompany her.

Princess Diana arriving in Melbourne in 1987

He also recalls Prince Charles and Diana's last tour together and how a comment by one of his team members to the press caused a lot of controversy.

As for how he then dealt with it privately, he told hosts Andrea and Emmy: "I looked at him and said... well, it's not the sort of thing you mention on a family podcast."

The royal smiling after arriving in Spain for their royal tour

The new 50 min episode also features What Kate Wore founder Susan E. Kelley, who talks all things fashion, and our very own royal editor, Emily Nash, who details the incredible night she and other royal press were joined by Prince Harry for a fun pub quiz during his 2015 royal tour of New Zealand.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.