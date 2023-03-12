Mike Tindall's million-dollar losing gamble revealed

Former England rugby star Mike Tindall racked up many victories on the field but he hasn't been quite as successful in his reality TV show ventures.

Although very popular on last year's series of I'm a Celebrity, he missed out on being crowned King of the Jungle and was even less lucky when he appeared on another show, where a quick decision led to him losing out on $1 million.

Speaking to Poker News about his appearance on the show Shark Cage, Mike admitted: "I got my butt kicked".

Appearing on the show in 2015, Mike was up against poker pros, celebrities, and online qualifiers in a series of six heats, each vying for a chance at the final table and a share of the impressive $1,000,000 (£880,000) prize pool.

Unfortunately, his luck ran out when he lost a crucial coin flip that would have secured him the coveted top spot.

Reflecting on the experience two years later, the dad-of-three spoke candidly about the challenges of playing against some of the world's best poker players.

Zara and Mike tied the knot in 2011

"I got my butt kicked," he commented. "It was very intimidating playing with pros like Daniel Negreanu and Phil Laak, but it was a great experience and I had a lot of fun."

While Mike may not have walked away with the million-dollar prize, his willingness to take on such a high-stakes challenge is a testament to his adventurous spirit and competitive nature – attributes that not only served him well in the jungle, but during his other reality programme appearances, including The Jump and Bear Grylls show Mission Survive.

The royals at Wimbledon last year

On Wednesday, Mike was supported by fans after revealing he was taking on another brutal task.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 44-year-old announced his intention to attempt a gruelling 12-hour fitness challenge for 4Ed's, a charity dedicated to rugby player Ed Slater who suffers from Motor Neurone Disease.

