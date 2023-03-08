Mike Tindall sparks reaction from fans ahead of date day with wife Zara The former rugby star loves a joke

Ever the joker, Mike Tindall has left fans in giggles again with his latest Instagram post.

In a hilarious new video, the former rugby star, 44, looks sheepish as he's asked what he's up to while scrolling on his phone. See what happened next…

WATCH: Mike Tindall sparks reaction with latest video

It sparked reactions from fans in the comments, with one saying: "Can't wait to see your hat choices!!"

Another said: "Brilliant, can't wait to see this year's swaps," while a third added: "Can't wait to see which hat you choose."

Mike shared a previously unseen snap in the video

Mike had royal fans in stitches last year when he began posting pictures of himself wearing his wife Zara's hats during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. And he continued the joke at the Epsom and Royal Ascot races last summer.

The Tindalls confirmed they will be attending this year's Cheltenham Festival from 14 to 17 March.

Mike and Zara are regulars at the races, with equestrian Zara taking up a role as a director at Cheltenham racecourse in 2020.

The couple stepped out for three days of the Cheltenham Festival last year with Zara wowing in a selection of colour block coats and hats.

We can't wait to see her style choices this year – and Mike's hats, of course!

Mike is known for his sense of humour

The pair, who have been married 12 years this July, are parents to Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, who turns two this month.

The family-of-five enjoyed a day out together as Mike took part in a charity football match in Gloucestershire.

Mike also spoke exclusively to HELLO! about why Zara is such an incredible mum, ahead of International Women's Day on 8 March.

He said: "Her passion, her compassion, her dedication, I think they are the foundations of any great mother, it's just born in.

"She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn't want to leave them, I take my hat off to all women out there."

