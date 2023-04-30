When Prince William and Kate Middleton have supported each other during tough times

The Prince and Princess of Wales have had a romantic weekend as they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday, but even though there have been plenty of highlights throughout their time together, they will have encountered hardships.

The pair have been each other's rocks as they have embarked on difficult trips together, while Kate will also have had to support William through the grief of losing his grandparents as well as splits within the Royal Family. Join us as we look at all the times that William and Kate have supported each other through the tough times of their relationship...

Kate's pregnancy illnesses

Although the couple are proud parents of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate's pregnancies weren't easy as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme version of morning sickness. Proving to be one supportive husband, William drove his wife to hospital when she first began suffering symptoms. He also made sure to bring her flowers when he picked her up to bring her back home.

Princess Diana memories

Although William lost his mother, Princess Diana, years before he even met the Princess of Wales, the event still has an impact on him. In 2022, William revealed that becoming a father had brought back some of his "trauma" of his mother's death, but it was his wife who helped him deal with it. "Me and Catherine particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together," he explained.

The Queen's death

William lost his grandmother, the Queen, last year, while losing his grandfather, Prince Philip, a year before. Kate made sure to support her husband in the days following the event with him being thrust into his new role as heir apparent. The Princess was beside her husband at every outing, always making sure to support him during the highly emotional time.

James Middleton's dog's death

William likewise returned the favour to his wife, being a shoulder for her to cry on after her brother, James, lost his beloved pet, Ella, earlier in the year.

Prince Harry's departure from royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties in 2020, creating a massive upheaval in the Royal Family, but Kate has always been there to support William during the tense moments. She has even acted as a referee for the pair when Harry would visit the UK again following major events like the death of Prince Philip or unveiling a statue dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana.

