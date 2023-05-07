Queen Camilla performed a curtsy to her husband, King Charles III after the new monarchs were crowned during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The Queen, who looked stunning in an embroidered bridal-white gown with a dress cape, could be seen walking in the King's direction as he sat on the throne following the official crowning, before curtsying to show a sign of respect to the new sovereign.

WATCH: The moving moment Queen Camilla performs a curtsy to King Charles

As the Queen then moved away from the King, she could be seen smiling sweetly while Charles looked on proudly. Watch the historic and heart-warming moment in the video below. The new Queen was not the only member of the royal family to honour King Charles III with a curtsy. The Princess of Wales also gave a curtsy as her father-and-law walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey wearing St Edward's Crown.

© Getty Queen Camilla performed a curtsy to the King

Princess Kate looked elegant and poised as she honoured the new monarchs. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, followed Kate's lead in performing a curtsy to Charles, showing her respect for the King.

The act of a curtsey is an age-old sign of deep respect when greeting a monarch. For women, the greeting is normally a curtsy and small bow of the head if they're seeing the sovereign for the first time that day. For men, the greeting is typically a head bow.

There were several stages to the coronation in a service that began at 11am and lasted for two hours. Charles was presented to those gathered in the Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury as he stood by the 700-year-old coronation chair.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled back to Buckingham Palace after the service

Following the moving two-hour service, the newly crowned monarchs returned to Buckingham Palace when the service ended. Their Majesties embarked on their coronation procession back to the royal residence in the Gold State Coach via the tried and tested route of Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall, arriving back at Buckingham Palace ahead of the flypast.

The King's Coronation Procession stretches to just 1.3 miles – around a quarter of the length of the late Queen's five-mile celebratory journey. Their Majesties then appeared on the balcony to greet well-wishers who had turned out in their thousands to celebrate the momentous day.

Members of the royal family watched the coronation service

They were joined on the balcony by various senior members of the royal family including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

Key highlights from the Coronation of King Charles III...

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

© Getty Senior members of the royal family were also on the balcony

© Getty Thousands gathered to watch the flypast

© Getty The procession made its way down The Mall

Queen Consort Camilla wore a bespoke Bruce Oldfield couture dress for the Coronation

