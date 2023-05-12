Princess Margaret's granddaughter to celebrate 21st birthday after attending coronation

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones was among the guests at King Charles III's coronation

The royals were out in force for the King's coronation over the weekend, including the late Princess Margaret's granddaughter, who wowed us with her outfit.

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones was among the 2,300 guests at Westminster Abbey on 7 May to witness the historic occasion ahead of a very special celebration this Sunday – her 21st birthday.

The student wore a striking blush pink outfit by Béatrice Ferrant, which featured a textured skirt and chiffon detailing around the neckline.

Lady Margarita teamed her look with slingback heels and a feathered hatband. She was joined at the service by her father, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, her aunt, Lady Sarah Chatto, and her cousin, Samuel Chatto.

The jewellery designer was the May cover girl for Tatler, appearing in a photoshoot ahead of her milestone birthday on 14 May.

Lady Margarita was born in 2002, three months after her grandmother Princess Margaret's death.

She is the second child of David and his former wife, Serena Stanhope, with the couple separating in 2020. They also have a son, Charles, Viscount Linley.

The children grew up in Kensington, with Lady Margarita attending Garden House School and later boarding schools in Ascot and Oxfordshire.

Lady Margarita, who is currently studying at the prestigious Haute École de Joaillerie in Paris, had a starring role as one of Prince William and Kate Middleton's flower girls at their 2011 royal wedding.

Aged eight at the time, Lady Margarita was joined in the bridal party by Lady Louise Windsor, Grace van Cutsem, and Eliza Lopes, the then three-year-old granddaughter of the then Duchess of Cornwall.

She mostly keeps a low-profile but has attended a number of royal events over the years, including the weddings of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

Lady Margarita also paid her respects at the memorial service for the late Duke of Edinburgh and the late Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in 2022.

Following in her father's footsteps – David founded his own bespoke furniture company – Lady Margarita runs her own jewellery brand called Matita. The 20-year-old creates handmade silvery jewellery inspired by the natural world.

Beyond this, the youngster has a penchant for photography, regularly updating her Instagram page with travel snaps from around the world.

