Royal children and their sassiest moments

Royal children are incredibly well behaved on the rare occasion that they make a public appearance, but sometimes kids can be kids, and we love the moments we have spotted them having a particularly sassy moment! From Princess Charlotte's comments to press to Savannah Phillips' teasing Prince George, here are their sassiest moments…

Prince Louis at the Queen's Jubilee

Prince Louis took years of his mum Princess Kate's life (we suspect) by getting up to all sorts of mischief at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert. Not only did he waggle his finger at his mum and try to cover her mouth with his hand, he also pulled his cousin Mia Tindall's hair!

WATCH: Prince William gives Prince Louis stern words on his cheeky behaviour

The Prince and Princess of Wales joked about his behaviour, posting: "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember. We all had an incredible time, especially Louis."

Princess Charlotte at Prince Louis' christening

Princess Charlotte had some things to say to photographers at Prince Louis' christening. While leaving the ceremony, the royal told him, "You're not coming!" much to their – and Prince William's – amusement. Her dad tried to stifle a grin at Charlotte's comment as the pair walked past the press.

'You can't come!' Princess Charlotte was sassy to photographers

Charlotte is six going on 16

Prince William previously revealed that Charlotte was aged six going on 16, and liked to tell people that is her actual age! Chatting at an outing, he said that she has said: "I'm six now, I'll do what I want." Sassy!

© Getty Images The now-eight-year-old was 6 going on 16!

George and Charlotte's sibling antics

Prince William was once asked who was the cheekiest between his two eldest children, and joked that the pair give as good as they get! He said: "They're about as cheeky as each other. They're very cheeky."

The cheeky older siblings of Prince Louis

Prince Louis at Charles' coronation

According to the lip reader, Louis, five, had plenty to say while the family took the carriage ride to Buckingham Palace. While waving to the crowds, Louis began to shou: What are you yelling to? What are you screaming to?"

'What are you yelling to?!'

Savannah Phillips shushing her 2nd cousin

Sometimes you need a little peace and quiet, as Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah knows all too well! During the 2018 Trooping the Colour, the youngster couldn't resist covering her cousin Prince George's mouth while he chatted away on the balcony – and one photographer took the perfect shot of the funny moment.

Prince William doesn't look very impressed!

Stick your tongue out!

Princess Charlotte stuck her tongue out at press at the King's Cup regatta back in 2019, much to the amusement of her mum who laughed at the youngster before leading her away from the photographers.

Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out

Prince Archie's many questions

Prince Harry has said that Archie loves being cheeky, revealing that he is always asking "why this, why that, why that?" He continued: "I give him the most honest answer that I can until he's satisfied."

Archie asks plenty of questions

