Prince Louis wears identical outfit to the one his uncle Prince Harry wore 34 years ago

Prince Louis wore an identical look to the one his royal uncle wore 34 years ago at an engagement in Kensington Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children make very rare public appearances, but when they do, they always turn out in their best looks. Often, the three children are coordinating with each other and their parents – and this was the case on Saturday's Trooping the Colour.

For King Charles' first parade as sovereign, the trio looked adorable in matching red, blue and white outfits, the colours of the Union Jack flag.

© Getty A then-Prince Charles With Prince William and Prince Harry At Beating The Retreat, Kensington Palace.

Whilst Prince George opted for a full navy suit, making him look very grown up, and a white shirt and red tie, Princess Charlotte chose a knee-length white dress with red details.

Prince Louis, five, on the other hand, looked adorable in red shorts, a navy-blue blazer, white shirt and red tie, just like his eldest brother, and blue shoes which he wore with knee-high socks.

© Getty Prince Louis looked adorable in his red shorts as he walked alongside his siblings

Royal fans, with a great eye to detail, were quick to point out that Prince Harry had worn an identical look back in 1989.

The youngest, who was also five years old at the time, looked adorable as he accompanied his father, the then-Prince of Wales, and his brother Prince William, to the Beating Retreat military ceremony, which was held in the Orangery of Kensington Palace in London on the 29 June 1989.

© Getty Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ride in a horse-drawn carriage with Princess Kate and Queen Camilla at Trooping the Colour

For the special outing, Harry, who sported a bowl haircut, wore red shorts, a navy-blue blazer, a white and red stripped shirt, a green and red tie and blue shoes and knee-high socks.

Although both looks are identical, there are clear differences between them, meaning that Louis didn't borrow his uncle's childhood clothes – this time!

© Getty Prince Louis wore Prince Harry's white and blue outfit for his balcony debut back in 2019

Back in 2019, for his first every Trooping the Colour balcony appearance, Prince Louis wore the same white and blue outfit that Prince Harry wore to the same event back in 1986, when he was also one year old.

The coincidences didn't stop there, as Princess Anne, who was holding a young Prince Harry in the photos, and Kate, who was holding Prince Louis, matched in the same shade of yellow.

© Getty Back in 2015 when George was one year old, he was dressed in the same baby blue outfit that his father, William, wore in 1984

Prince William and Kate have often dressed their children in old baby clothes. Back in 2015 when George was one year old, he was dressed in the same baby blue outfit that his father, William, wore in 1984.