Sophie Winkleman stuns in mini dress as she leads royals out in London

Sophie Winkleman was dressed for summer as she enjoyed a night out with her husband Lord Frederick Windsor in London on Wednesday.

The actress, 42, turned heads in a bold yellow mini dress, which she accessorised with oversized shades, Perspex heels and a black over-the-shoulder bag to attend the V&A 2023 Summer Party.

© Getty Images Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor attended the V&A 2023 Summer Party in London

Sophie cosied up to her husband, who is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, for a photo as they arrived at the event, which was held at the V&A Museum in Kensington.

MORE: Lady Frederick Windsor's surprising new role revealed

They weren't the only royals in attendance at the star-studded occasion; Lady Amelia Windsor was also pictured looking breathtaking in a head-to-toe pink ensemble, including a shimmering pink Hellessy co-ord with off-the-shoulder detailing and complementing Michael Kors chunky platform heels.

© Getty Images Lady Amelia Windsor was another royal guest at the star-studded event

Flora Vesterberg, meanwhile, was joined by her husband Timothy at the event, which offered guests a preview of the museum's new DIVA exhibition, a collection of over 250 objects from fashion, photography, design and music that celebrate "the power of iconic performers to transform and inspire".

READ: Prince George visits Eton with Prince William and Princess Kate

The art historian – who is an ambassador for the V&A and 60th in line to the throne – looked elegant in a white dress adorned with bold blue blooms and a matching jacket draped over her shoulders.

© Getty Images Flora Vesterberg was joined by her husband Timothy at the party

The party marked a rare high profile outing for Lord and Lady Frederick, who were last pictured attending Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol service in December.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Sophie had landed the "pivotal" role of aristocrat Lady Rochester in Julian Fellowes's period drama, Belgravia, and she has most recently been seen on our screens as Lady Susan in Sanditon which aired in March.

Since marrying her husband in 2009, Sophie's acting career has continued to thrive having also starred in the BBC's This is Going to Hurt, Death in Paradise and Agatha Christie's Poirot amongst other fabulous credits.

Sophie is an actress who recently starred in Sanditon

Prior to her wedding, she also stole the show in beloved British series, Peep Show, as Big Suze alongside David Mitchell and Robert Webb, as well as Zoey, in Two and a Half Men, starring alongside Ashton Kutcher.

STORY: Fresh upset for Harry and Meghan after plug pulled on podcast

Sophie and Frederick are also parents to two daughters, Maud and Isabella, who previously attended Thomas's school in Battersea alongside Prince William and Princess Kate's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, the couple chose to move their daughters to a new school upon learning that pupils were given iPads to use from the age of six.

© Getty Images Sophie and Lord Frederick Windsor married in 2009

Speaking to The Times, Peep Show star Sophie – also the half-sister of Claudia Winkleman – spoke about her concerns about the use of devices amongst young children.

She said she "immediately started looking for a different school" when she learned pupils were “going to be given tablets, all of them, from Year One to Year Six".