Princess Charlotte makes history with first Wimbledon appearance – see photos

Sunday saw Princess Charlotte join her mother and father, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her brother, Prince George, at Wimbledon, with the young royal making history with it being the first time she's appeared at the tournament.

Royal watchers were of course delighted to see George and Charlotte at the event, taking to social media to share their excitement. "Such a wonderful surprise to have the kids there! Princess Charlotte’s first time at Wimbledon," one wrote, while another added: "Such a beautiful family!"

The eight-year-old looked like a summer dream in her paisley print blue dress with frill sleeves and a smocked front. She added white shoes and wore her long hair delicately braided for the occasion, with a match blue ribbon to coordinate with her dress.

© Getty Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut

It's a favourite hairstyle for the young royal, who wore the same look for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, and again when she attended the Easter church service in April this year.

Blue also seems to be a shade the princess favours, regularly opting for azure ensembles for royal engagements.

© Getty Charlotte looked happy at Wimbledon

SEE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Prince William and Princess Kate at Wimbledon men's final - best photos

Though Princess Charlotte is known to be a keen football fan, even recording a message of support for the Lionesses last year ahead of the Euros final, this is the first time she's publicly been seen at a tennis tournament – perhaps she takes after her mother, Princess Kate, with her love for the sport?

© Getty Charlotte wore a blue ribbon in her hair

Princess Charlotte has previously joined her parents at other sporting events, including the Commonwealth Games, where she was animated while watching the swimming, so we bet she will enjoy her first experience at the iconic tennis event.

© Getty Princess Charlotte wore a pretty floral dress at Wimbledon

Prince George is also a keen tennis fan, having had lessons from tennis pro Roger Federer. The heir to the throne is becoming a regular at Wimbledon, attending with his parents in 2022, looking dapper in a navy suit and seemingly enthralled by the match.

© Getty Princess Charlotte attended Wimbledon for the first time

He replicated his look this year, with another suit and tie combo, appropriate for the smart occasion.

Princess Kate has been pulling out all the stops in the style stakes for Wimbledon this year, wearing a series of green ensembles, beginning with a sherbet blazer, followed by a pastel green Self Portrait gown on Saturday, ahead of Sunday's final, where she opted for a grass green Roland Mouret dress.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales took their two older children to Wimbledon

We hope the Wales family has a fabulous day at the tennis!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub