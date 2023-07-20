Princess Charlotte has unbelievable resemblance to this royal family member

Are we seeing double? Princess Charlotte looks almost identical to one of her royal family members - and you won't believe who it is!

In an unearthed photo of the Queen Mother posing for a black-and-white portrait as a little girl, all we could see was the young Princess. Whilst the resemblance is utterly strikin, it is not that unsurprising as royal watchers have often commented on how much Charlotte looks like her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Hulton Deutsch The Queen Mother looks so much like Princess Charlotte in this photo

But we were shocked to see the resemblance is even closer with her great-great-grandmother. Sadly, the Queen Mother passed away in 2002 - 13 years before Charlotte was born.

The eight-year-old Princess, recently had fans talking about her resemblance to Queen Elizabeth II during her debut at Wimbledon last week. "I see the Queen and I have a feeling she will be Queen for some reason," one fan commented on a TikTok video of Charlotte watching Carlos Alcaraz compete in the final on Sunday.

Princess Charlotte looked so much like Queen Elizabeth at Wimbledon this year

A second agreed, writing: "She has Queen Elizabeth's smile," alongside a smiley face and heart smiley face emoji. A third penned: "She does bear a resemblance to our late Queen, so lovely".

The young royal appeared at the tournament with her elder brother Prince George, nine, who first attended the annual South West London competition last year.

© Getty Princess Charlotte joined Prince George at Wimbledon

It isn't just her great-grandmother and her great-great-grandmother Princess Charlotte has been compared to. Royal watchers also compared the little one to Princess Diana.

The likeness was most notable in 2018, when Prince William and Princess Kate released their Christmas card where Charlotte was captured pulling a knowing expression at the camera. In the sweet photo, Charlotte – with the same eyes, slender lips and cute nose – could have been mistaken for a young Diana.

Another example of their likeness was displayed on Charlotte's ninth birthday while on holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex, ever so slightly turning away from the camera resembling a photo of her late grandmother taken in July 1970.

A young Lady Kitty Spencer has also been compared to Princess Charlotte, particularly in a throwback photo from her school days."I thought that was Princess Charlotte for a moment," one commented, on a photo of Kitty who shared the photo on Instagram. Another said: "Charlotte looks like you!" A third added: "Wow, Princess Charlotte is so similar to you."

Other royal family resemblances have seen Prince George being likened to his mother, Princess Kate as a toddler, Prince Harry to his grandfather, the late Prince Philip and Princess Beatrice to her great-great-great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria.