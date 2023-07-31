Mike Tindall set for special reunion after summer holidays

Mike Tindall is set to reunite with England Rugby's World Cup-winning squad this autumn, it has been announced.

The 44-year-old father-of-three will appear on stage with his fellow teammates, including Jonny Wilkinson, Ben Cohen and captain Martin Johnson.

The reunion will take place at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Wednesday 22 November - exactly 20 years to the day of that dramatic final. All 31 members of the squad will appear together for the first time, to look back on the campaign and share their own personal highlights and memories.

The 2003 Rugby World Cup final, played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, was won in dramatic fashion when – with just 28 seconds remaining on the clock at the end of extra time – Jonny Wilkinson kicked England to a 20-17 lead to beat the Aussies in their own backyard.

Recalling that incredible moment, captain Martin Johnson said: "Twenty years ago we as an England Squad had a life changing experience in winning the Rugby World Cup for our country. It's fantastic to get the opportunity for all 31 of us to reunite in the same room together to celebrate our achievement. When you're all together you have that feeling you had then. It was special that group."

Players will reflect on their team bond and will share personal stories and funny moments from their World Cup win. See the moment Mike and the squad were congratulated by the late Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace after their win...

WATCH: Mike Tindall meets the Queen after England Rugby team win 2003 World Cup

TV presenter Martin Bayfield will host the event in London.

The 2003 Rugby World Cup also holds special memories for Mike, as it's where he met his future wife, Zara Tindall.

Zara's cousin, Prince Harry, was also among the spectators in the crowd during the final.

© Getty Mike Tindall celebrating after England win the 2003 Rugby World Cup

© Getty Prince Harry congratulates coach Clive Woodward at the Rugby World Cup 2003

Mike and Zara, who are parents to Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

The couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011, with a reception held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

© Getty Mike and Zara on their wedding day

Back in February, Mike chatted exclusively with HELLO! at the Legends of Rugby Awards at the Grosvenor House hotel on Park Lane.

When asked if his children will be following in his footsteps with a career on the pitch, he said: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only 9 and 4 so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

Tickets for World Cup Winners: The 2003 England Rugby Squad Reunion go on general sale at 10am on Friday 4 August from cuffeandtaylor.com