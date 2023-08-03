Tracksuit-clad Prince Archie excitedly runs in heart-warming family clip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's adorable son Archie is so excited in sweet family video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put on a cosy display in a new video from their home in Montecito, and while their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet didn't appear in the clip, we have seen glimpses of the pair via the Harry & Meghan Netflix show.

In one adorable moment, Prince Archie was seen excitedly running up a hill wearing a cute pale blue tracksuit, and when his mother Meghan was seen reaching out for his hand, he didn't even need it – he just continued on his mission. Watch...

WATCH: Prince Archie excitedly runs up a hill with family trailing behind

His doting parents are walking behind with Prince Harry pushing Princess Lilibet in a pram and Meghan in charge of the camera.

The Duchess can be heard giggling at her son, and she also asks: "Archie are you having fun?" and it certainly looks like he is!

© Netflix Sweet moments with Prince Archie featured in the Netflix show

Another very cute moment, this time in episode six of the show, it was Lilibet's turn to put on an adorable display.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Harry and Meghan's daughter was seen playing with rarely-seen family member, Meghan's niece Ashleigh.

Meghan's niece loves spending time with the family

A photograph that flashes up on the screen with Ashleigh watching over little Lili while she enjoyed 'tummy time' on a rustic play gym with multi-coloured toys in front of her.

The tot has been put in a beige striped jumper and cream leggings, as well as cute pink socks, and the angle of the image shows off her impressive full head of hair!

Other cute moments of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from the Netflix docuseries

Lilibet learns to walk in a moment shown on the show

© netflix Prince Harry reads to Archie and Lilibet

© Netflix Prince Harry cuddles his son

The father-daughter duo had a cute moment caught on camera

As well as sweet family insights, the personal documentary was a chance for fans to admire Prince Harry and Meghan's impressive Montecito mansion up-close.

Their sprawling garden featured heavily in the video clips, showing off the immaculate lawns and stunning views across the surrounding area.

Outside, the couple have a large playpark for their children, as well as an outdoor pool which is ideal for sun-soaked family days.

© Giggster The Sussexes have a beautiful pool

Their idyllic estate also features a chicken coop and enchanting flowerbeds, so we can see why the Sussexes love spending time outdoors there.

It may surprise you to learn that they did not buy the house outright, instead taking out a mortgage just like an ordinary couple.

in Harry's book Spare he touched on how the couple paid for their existing mansion, writing: "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage and in July 2020 we moved in."