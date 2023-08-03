Prince Harry's very unexpected comment on Princess Kate's degree choice

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprising comment about the degree that Princess Kate chose at St Andrews University

Prince Harry, 38, chose not to follow in his brother Prince William's footsteps and attend university, but that didn't stop him considering it at one stage.

Writing in his book, Spare, Harry touched on the fact his dad King Charles didn't push him down that route, and he also passed a surprising comment about the degree that Princess Kate chose.

One of the very personal chapters read: "That was why he didn’t press me to go to university. He knew it wasn't in my DNA. Not that I was anti-university, per se. In fact, the University of Bristol looked interesting. I’d pored over its literature, even considered a course in art history. (Lots of pretty girls took that subject.)

"But I just couldn't picture myself spending years bent over a book. My Eton housemaster couldn't either. He'd told me straight-out: You’re not the university type, Harry. Now Pa added his assent. It was no secret, he said gently, that I wasn’t the 'family scholar'."

Harry's sister-in-law Kate studied Art History when she attended St Andrews University, graduating with a 2:1.

In fact, Prince William first enrolled into the same course, but he quickly switched to Geography, and he too graduated with a 2:1.

Harry has revealed he has no regrets about opting for the army instead of further education. In another part of his book, he penned: "I never once regretted my decision to skip university." He also mentioned that the press started rumours that he had regretted his choice, but they were untrue.

Harry's wife Meghan Markle has a bachelor's degree in Theatre and International Studies from Northwestern University School of Communication, so what will the future hold for Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?

Speaking on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, Richard Mineards, gave us a unique insight into the type of education the kids may have near their home in Montecito.

Richard said: "So if Archie then follows through getting a state education, the next stop after this pre-school he goes to is going to be some sort of junior school. We have a very good junior school here called Montecito Union School which is very, very good, has a lot of Tony names attending, children of the rich and famous.

"Then, as I say, he could go to Cold Springs or maybe they'll say that 'Hey, we want to follow a private education'."