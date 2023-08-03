Sarah Ferguson's frank and relatable comment about family politics with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

The Duchess of York has made a candid comment about her daughters' relationships with their in-laws

Sarah Ferguson uses her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, to speak about her private life and as well as speaking about her post-surgery struggles after being diagnosed with breast cancer, the Duchess has made candid comments about "FOMO" and family politics.

Sarah admitted that she gets FOMO over her two daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice spending time with their in-laws along with their young families. Listen to what the Duchess had to say…

But she also admitted that when the grandkids are spending time with her at her home, Royal Lodge, she thinks about the other grandparents missing out. "I worry for Jack [Brooksbank] and Edo’s [Mapelli Mozzi] mums, thinking, 'Oh gosh, they're always here. Oh no, I must share'," she said.

The 63-year-old is a doting grandmother and clearly loves to spend time with her grandchildren, Eugenie's sons August and Ernie and Beatrice's daughter Sienna.

© Instagram The Duchess is currently recovering from surgery

During the chat, the Duchess also revealed that her daughters are currently away on holiday, but because of her recovery after a mastectomy she was unable to travel with them.

We're sure Sarah will be sure to get photo updates from their sunny escape!

Have you ever wondered what it's like when grandchildren come over to a royal residence to play?

© Getty Images Sarah lives at Royal Lodge with her ex-husband Prince Andrew

In a previous interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, the royal has admitted that she overhauls Royal Lodge every time they come to visit.

The Duchess of York said: "I have my grandchildren, August, two and Sienna, 18 months, and when they come to the house, we have to clear all of the furniture out the way and the dogs scarper!"

© Photo: Instagram A throwback to when August was a baby

Although Sarah doesn't specify why the furniture has to be relocated, we presume it's for the little ones to have a safe and large enough place to run around.

The royal's super sweet nickname for her latest grandchild was revealed when a fan letter was released online.

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, was born on 30 May, with the royal mum sharing sweet photos of the newborn tot and his big brother, August, on her Instagram announcement.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

In a thank you letter to a fan, Sarah, enclosed the same snap of Ernest contently snoozing in his Moses basket and wrote a touching response.

The beautiful handwritten letter featured a jungle-themed border, painted in watercolours.

"Ernest George Ronnie [heart]. Such a total joy to our hearts… our new little lion cub. Love Sarah," the Duchess wrote in reply to the royal fan's well-wishes. How cute!