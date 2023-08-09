Princess Eugenie wishes sister Beatrice a belated birthday with new holiday photos

Princess Eugenie briefly returned to social media on Wednesday to wish her sister Princess Beatrice a belated birthday alongside two sweet never-before-seen photos of them on holiday.

Taking to Instagram a day after Beatrice's special day, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter posted a brief message which read: "Happy birthday to my big sissy.. love you so much xx."

How Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are different

The mother-of-two, who welcomed her second child back in May and is currently on maternity leave, chose two sweet never-before-seen photos to accompany the loving message, and they showed them smiling whilst wrapped up warm in a beach.

Whilst the photo doesn't clearly show where in the world it was taken, one thing that is clear to see in them is their special bond – and fans couldn't help but comment on it.

© Instagram Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters have a great relationship

"8/8/88 might be the coolest birthdate ever!! I hope my daughters grow up to have a relationship like the one you have with your sister (and mama)," wrote one, whilst another added: "Happy birthday Beatrice!!! I love the beautiful relationship you both have together as sisters. You both have become truly amazing young women and mothers."

SPECIAL: Princess Beatrice turns 35 - everything we know about the royal record breaker, Hollywood role and secret wedding

Eugenie's special message followed her mother Sarah's who shared two photos of her and Beatrice taken when she was younger. The caption read: "Happy birthday Beatrice. You'll always be my girl. <3."

© Instagram Princess Eugenie shared two never-before-seen photos of her and Beatrice for her birthday

Whilst it's not known how the Princess marked the special occasion, if past milestone birthdays are anything to go by, she would have had a great day.

Earlier this year, Bea's sister Eugenie celebrated her 30th birthday with a family trip to Norway.

© Getty Sarah marked Beatrice's birthday by sharing a cute photo of them together in 1996

Whilst not many details about the trip have emerged, earlier in May Eugenie was pictured out and about carrying a personalised tote bag that gave away the date and exact destination.

"A little bag for your adventures. 26th – 30th January 2023. Eugenie's 30th! Norway – Tromsø," was written across the tote bag.

© Getty Sarah also shared a photo which showed how similar they are to each other

The celebrations would have been belated as Eugenie's 30th birthday fell on 23 March 2020 – the same day that the UK went into lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.