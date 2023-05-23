Princess Eugenie hints she's on maternity leave as Princess Beatrice steps in for pregnant sister

Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child any day now

Princess Eugenie has hinted she has begun her maternity leave as she awaits the arrival of her second child with husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The royal, 33, shared photographs and videos of her older sister, Princess Beatrice and Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, visiting one of the gardens linked to one of Eugenie's patronages at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

Eugenie wrote on Instagram Stories: "@horatiosgarden at @the_rhs Chelsea this year, a garden specially designed for those who are patients in spinal centres.

"I'm such a proud patron of this charity and my sister loved visiting yesterday."

While Eugenie does not carry out royal duties, she has a full-time role as a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Beatrice and Edoardo, who are parents to one-year-old Sienna, could be seen walking around the beautiful green space, filled with trees and colourful flowers. Beatrice, 34, looked pretty in a yellow striped Jasper Conran dress with Chanel pumps for her outing. Take a look in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Beatrice visits the Chelsea Flower Show

Princess Eugenie became patron of Horatio's garden in 2019 - a national charity which improves the lives of people affected by spinal injury through creating and nurturing beautiful gardens in NHS spinal injury centres.

In 2021, she also attended a special Christmas concert in support of the charity, where she delivered a reading at the service.

© Instagram / @PrincessEugenie Princess Beatrice visited the Chelsea Flower Show with charity Horatio's Garden

Eugenie said at the time: "As a former spinal patient myself, I understand how the chance to get outside is so beneficial not only for recovery, but for staying positive at a life-changing, often traumatic time."

The Princess underwent back surgery at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London to correct scoliosis when she was just 12 in 2002.

She paid a visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in March to meet patients and to see the state-of-the-art Prosthetic Rehabilitation Unit (PRU) for the first time.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack are parents to two-year-old August

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Princess Eugenie recently shared this sweet photo of August with his cousin Sienna

Eugenie is believed to be just days away from welcoming her second baby, after her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, let slip her daughter's due date.

The Duchess spoke about Eugenie and Jack's impending arrival in a new interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV.

Asked about the baby and when the public might get their first glimpse, Sarah replied: "Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now."

© Getty Eugenie and Jack arriving at the coronation service

© Getty Princess Eugenie looked stunning in navy blue

Eugenie and Jack are already parents to two-year-old August, who was born at The Portland Hospital in London in February 2021.

The couple announced their second pregnancy in January, with the Princess sharing a sweet photo of her son kissing her growing baby bump.

One of Eugenie's last public appearances was at King Charles's coronation, with the pregnant royal dressing her baby bump in a navy Fendi ensemble.

She and Beatrice also attended a big lunch event in Chalfont St Giles, and the star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

© Getty Eugenie and Beatrice attended a coronation street party

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie pose for a snap before the coronation concert

Reflecting on the occasion, Eugenie wrote in an Instagram post: "Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen."

She added: "The concert was such a special way to the end the day. What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service. Of course my favourite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky. #coronation."

