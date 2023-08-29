Why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are enjoying an extra special summer

The summer holidays allow the royals the opportunity to reduce their public appearances and spend more time with their family behind closed doors.

For the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, King Charles is spending the summer at Balmoral in Scotland – continuing the tradition that the Queen followed almost every year since her childhood.

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been spotted with August and Ernest at Balmoral

He has reportedly already been joined by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

According to ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship, Eugenie arrived in Scotland with two-year-old August and baby Ernest, three months, on Tuesday 22 August, while her elder sister and her family were also seen.

© Getty Eugenie revealed the late Queen Elizabeth II loved Scotland

This will mark a very special trip for Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's daughter and her young family.

Since Eugenie only gave birth to baby Ernest in May 2023, she has been enjoying her baby bubble at her Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage, meaning the royal tot has likely not spent any extended time with the royal family.

This could be set to change with Prince William and Princess Kate being photographed attending a church service in Balmoral, where they are believed to be staying with their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty King Charles was officially welcomed at Balmoral last week

King Charles and Queen Camilla received their official welcome last week, where a kilt-clad Charles had a small ceremony outside the Castle gates and inspected a Guard of Honour formed of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the Command of Major Robert Weir.

Even Prince Harry, who lives in Montecito with Meghan Markle and their two kids, is expected to return to London for the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, on 7 September.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales are thought to be visiting with their three kids

Since Harry and Eugenie have a very close bond, with the cousins even enjoying low-key nights out while Harry and Meghan were dating, it's likely that he'll make time to squeeze in a visit with August and Ernest.

The couple's spokesperson has not disclosed whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be accompanied by their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

© Getty Eugenie and Harry share a close bond

Regardless, Princess Eugenie will cherish spending time in Scotland with her family, after she spoke about her fond memories in a 2016 ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety.

"It's the most beautiful place on earth," she said, adding that her late grandmother also loved visiting.

WATCH: Where King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales spend their summer holidays

"I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time. Family-wise we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

The jaw-dropping highland residence, which was acquired by Princess Victoria, spans around 50,000 acres, boasting an impeccable landscape of mountains, rivers, lochs, woodland, and gardens.

READ NOW: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' end of summer plans confirmed