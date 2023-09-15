Princess Beatrice kissed by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in rare moment of PDA

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked very besotted with one another as they graced the red carpet at the glitzy Vogue World event in London on Thursday night.

Looking absolutely sensational, Beatrice wowed in an elegant floral cape dress by Richard Quinn, while her beau looked handsome in a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers.

© Shutterstock Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi seen kissing Princess Beatrice's cheek

In a rare moment of PDA, Edoardo could not take his eyes off his beautiful wife and planted a sweet kiss on her cheek as they posed for pictures. On the night, the couple – who are set to celebrate their daughter Sienna's second birthday next week – were joined by Princess Eugenie, who turned heads in a stunning emerald green asymmetric gown by Fendi.

It was the second date night in a row for Beatrice and Edoardo, as the 35-year-old royal and her husband attended an exclusive private viewing of the 'Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto' exhibition at the V+A on Wednesday.

The outings come shortly after Sarah Ferguson revealed that the couple had been away, leaving her to babysit their daughter Sienna. Speaking on her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, she said: "Beatrice and Edo are away so Gee-Gee is in charge, it's really quite amusing. I wished for the time that Sienna would come in and say Gee-Gee let's come and play and now every minute of the day she wants to come and play!"

© David M. Benett Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Vogue World: London 2023

The doting grandmother described her grandchild as a "wonderful little girl" and detailed how she pulls at her gran's skirt, jumps in her Ugg boots and splashes in puddles.

"She's the controller of granny and grampa right now" she added. "It's taken me right back to following Beatrice around."

© Darren Gerrish The couple were joined by Princess Eugenie

The couple tied the knot on 17 July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, and have since become parents to their daughter. Beatrice is also a stepmother to Wolfie, Edoardo's son from a previous relationship. For their third wedding anniversary this year, Edoardo commemorated their the special day with a heartfelt post.

Sharing several photos of Beatrice, one of which showed the royal bride holding her bouquet, he captioned them: "Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story

"I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you."