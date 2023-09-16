Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pays tribute to Princess Beatrice ahead of daughter Sienna's 2nd birthday

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to Instagram on Saturday to share the sweetest message for his wife ahead of their daughter Sienna's 2nd birthday next week.

Edoardo shared a snap of himself and Beatrice smiling at the Vogue World event that was held in London on Thursday night, with the caption: "My beautiful wife, bringing joy to my life."

Princess Beatrice looked beautiful wearing a floral cape dress with delicate ruching, a pair of sparkling drop earrings, and a vibrant red lipstick to complete the showstopping look, while Edoardo wore a white tuxedo jacket with contrasting black trousers and a bow tie.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Love Story

Royal fans rushed straight to the comments to share their love for the doting post. One Instagram user wrote: "Lovely couple. Princess Beatrice is so beautiful." While another added: "Beautiful couple."

"Both looking fabulous," a third penned.

Another photo shared from the night saw a rare moment of PDA for the couple, as Edoardo planted a kiss on his wife's cheek in an adorable snap.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi seen kissing Princess Beatrice's cheek

Edoardo's heartfelt post comes days before the pair are due to celebrate their daughter Sienna's 2nd birthday.

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born on 18 September 2021 at 23.43 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. She is currently tenth in line to the throne.

When Sienna was born, both of her parents shared artwork of their daughter's newborn footprints with the announcement.

The middle name of the couple's first child together is in honour of her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Edoardo also has a son called Wolfie who he shares with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

The seven-year-old, whose full name is Christopher Mapelli Mozzi, lives in Kensington with his mother, not too far from the royals' family home at St James's Palace.