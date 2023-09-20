Princess Charlotte given opportunity that mum Princess Kate missed out on

The Princess of Wales has revealed her delight at her daughter Princess Charlotte being given an opportunity she wasn't given when she was at school.

Kate, 41, spoke about her love of different sports as she appeared on Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast earlier this month, alongside her husband, Prince William, and the Princess Royal.

"It's really great seeing some of the girls playing these team sports now," she said. "Rugby and football weren't school sports when I was growing up so it's really great. Charlotte's playing both sports now.

"And it's really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now, and cricket. And hopefully they're the team sports you can play after school."

William and Kate's three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, have followed in their sporty parents' footsteps.

During one of England's Six Nations matches in February, the Princess revealed that "George has just gone from playing tag rugby to contact rugby".

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis are huge sports fans like their parents

And when she held a reception for England's wheelchair rugby league team at Hampton Court Palace back in January, she disclosed that their children had inherited her and William's competitive streaks, saying: "We're always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby. They are at an age where they just love running around."

The Princess also shared her sporting regret during the episode, which you can hear in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals sporting regret

Mike even teased Kate about her competitive side on the podcast, asking: "Where did your… I'm not going to say you're uber competitive… (but) I've seen her play beer pong."

Laughing, Kate jokingly denied that she was competitive at all, before pointing to husband William and saying: "I don't think we've managed to finish a game of tennis, the two of us."

© Getty William, Kate and Princess Anne appeared on Mike's podcast

She added: "It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us."

William agreed that they try to "out mental" each other.

The Princess also revealed she was a fan of cold water swimming.

"Cold swimming – the colder, the better. I absolutely love it," she said. "Slightly to the point where William's [saying] 'you're crazy' and it's dark and it's raining. I will go and seek out cold water. I love it."

