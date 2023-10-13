Queen Rania of Jordan speaks out on Israel Gaza war

Queen Rania of Jordan has shared a statement on Instagram, speaking out about the devastating conflict between Israel and Gaza.

The royal, who was born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, shared a series of heartbreaking videos and images of people suffering from the bombardment in Gaza, including clips of young girls crying and families saying goodbye to their loved ones.

In a simple statement that spoke volumes, Rania wrote: "It isn't self-defense if you are an occupying force…"

© Instagram Queen Rania shared a statement on Instagram

Earlier this week, Rania's husband King Abdullah II met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. A series of tweets from the Royal Hashemite Court showed that Jordan is committed to "stand by the Palestinians and provide aid to Gaza" as well as "stress the need to de-escalate in Gaza and warn against adopting a policy of collective punishment towards Gaza residents and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis".

The Jordanian king also met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and urged the opening of medical and relief aid to Gaza.

© Getty Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets King Abdullah II of Jordan during his official visit to Jordan this week

More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in numerous retaliatory air strikes on Gaza by the Israeli military, while at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed during brutal attacks by terrorist group Hamas. Dozens of soldiers and civilians are also being held in Gaza as hostages.

A total blockade is being enforced in Gaza with fuel, food and water running out, but Israel has said it will not lift restrictions unless Hamas frees all hostages. It has warned civilians in northern Gaza to move south in the next day for their own safety.

© Getty King Charles has condemned the acts of terrorism in Israel

Following last week's horrific terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel, members of the British royal family have been sharing public statements. King Charles, who has spoken with King Abdullah, said via a spokesperson that he is "appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel".

"His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak."

A spokesperson for Prince William and Princess Kate, meanwhile, said the royals are "profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days. The horrors inflicted by Hamas's terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them".