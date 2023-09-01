Queen Rania feels 'truly special' as she's thrown surprise birthday party

Queen Rania said she felt "truly special" as her family and friends came together to celebrate her 53rd birthday on Thursday 31 August.

The Jordanian queen shared images from the celebrations on Instagram, including images of her birthday decorations and lunch hosted by her loved ones.

Pastel-coloured balloons and a banner decorated the door in a snap posted on Instagram Stories.

And in photos of her birthday lunch show Queen Rania sitting next to her husband, King Abdullah II, and her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa, who married Crown Prince Hussein in June.

A second image showed Queen Rania, who was dressed in a white cropped jacket with a knitted top and jeans, with her arms around Princess Rajwa, who looked chic in a £49 Zara jumpsuit.

"I thank my lucky stars for each and every one of you! Your Majesty, my family, and all the wonderful Jordanians out there, you have made me feel truly special," she said.

Queen Rania's birthday banner and balloons

Crown Prince Hussein also posted a tribute to his mother on Instagram, sharing another picture from the birthday lunch.

"May God bless and protect you always, dear mother. Wishing you a happy birthday," he wrote.

Her Majesty's birthday came the day after she visited Firyal Kofahi’s Kitchen in the village of Hawar, where her hosts presented her with two cakes.

It's a been a busy year of personal celebrations for the Jordan royal family.

© Instagram / @queenrania Queen Rania with her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa

King Abdullah and Queen Rania's second child, Princess Iman, married Jameel Alexander "jimmy" Thermiótis in March.

The royal bride looked beautiful in a long-sleeve A-line Dior gown and a diamond tiara by Chaumet.

© Getty Princess Iman looked beautiful in Dior on her wedding day

And in May, the Jordanian royals celebrated Prince Hashem's high school graduation and Princess Salma's graduation from the University of Southern California.

"Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath! Another proud family moment at Hashem's high school graduation today," Queen Rania wrote in a personal Instagram post.

© Getty Crown Princess Hussein and Princess Rajwa on their wedding day

In June, royals from around the world were invited to Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's lavish wedding and reception – including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

See William and Kate's glamorous arrival at the ceremony in the clip below..

WATCH: William and Kate arrive at Jordan royal wedding

Rajwa looked elegant in a fitted gown with an asymmetric neckline by Elie Saab and a diamond tiara for the ceremony. She later changed into a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda ballgown with embroidered floral detailing.

Abdullah married Rania Al-Yassin on 10 June 1993 at Zahran Palace. He ascended the throne on 7 February 1999, making Rania his queen.