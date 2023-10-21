Queen Camilla sparks major fan reaction after emotional revelation for reason close to her heart

Queen Camilla sparked a major reaction from fans on Thursday when she shared emotional words in aid of World Osteoporosis Day.

The official Instagram account of the royal family shared an incredible post featuring the Queen and her feelings about the organisation which is incredibly close to her heart as her mother, Rosalind Shand, passed away from the condition.

Alongside a slew of photos were the words "It was 25 years ago that my mother died as a result of osteoporosis…Then, it was never discussed, rarely diagnosed, and always attributed to old people."

The Queen made the revelation back in 2019 when she spoke at a reception to mark the launch of the Royal Osteoporosis Society. A second photo revealed that the Queen now takes part in Silver Swan Ballet classes to keep her bones fit and healthy.

© Keystone Camilla's mother, Rosalind Shand, on her wedding day

Despite the fact the heartbreaking comment about her late mother was originally shared in 2019, it's safe to say the words sparked a major fan reaction in the comments section.

"Keep up the good work Your Majesty may God bless you your family and England," one fan penned. A second added: "You are a wonderful Patron of the Osteoporosis Society," alongside three applause emojis. Meanwhile, a third replied: "Very important post, my mother suffered dreadfully with this disease."

In 2016, Her Majesty was awarded with an honorary doctorate by the University of Southampton for her work on Osteoporosis, and a photo of her posing in her graduation gown was also shared as part of the post.

The caption read: "Today is World Osteoporosis Day. Osteoporosis is a fragile bone condition which leads to painful and often debilitating broken bones. It is estimated to affect 3.5 million people in the UK.

"The @RoyalOsteoSoc is The Queen’s longest-standing patronage, having supported the charity since 1994, after seeing her mother and grandmother suffering with the condition.

" Swipe across to read more about Her Majesty’s ongoing work in this area, and head to @royalosteosoc to find out about the support they provide."

© Nicky J Sims Camilla looked beautiful in white at Buckingham Palace

The update followed The King and Queen's latest outing which saw Camilla looking ultra regal in white for a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The special event was put on by the royal couple to show their gratitude to the personnel involved in planning Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation this spring.

Camilla's all-white gown long-sleeved dress featured chic scalloped detailing and was paired with the most perfect Chanel two-tone mid-heel pumps in black and nude.