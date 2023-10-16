Zara Tindall makes surprise appearance as she joins Princess of Wales for fun weekend in France

The Princess of Wales made a high-profile appearance at the England versus Fiji match at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday, but it appears her royal cousin Zara Tindall was also in the stands.

The equestrian and Olympic medallist was spotted singing her heart out to Sweet Caroline after England clinched victory. Dressed down in skinny jeans, a navy top and wearing a baseball cap, Zara cheered alongside her husband Mike Tindall and their friends James Haskell and Alex Payne.

A video of the celebratory moment was uploaded on Mike, James and Alex's official Instagram account for their rugby podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, and it went down a storm with fans.

Zara Tindall sings Sweet Caroline as England clinch victory at Rugby World Cup:

Many followers couldn't resist commenting on Zara's enthusiasm to get stuck in with the lads. "Zara giving it large. Fantastic scenes!! Enjoy a few beers tonight chaps," one wrote, while another replied: "Zara having a good time."

"Yes Zara!" and "Royal approval" along with a siren emoji were other comments. Another follower laughed: "Z straight back to royal mode when she spots the camera."

It's likely Zara and Mike will have met up with Princess Kate and her husband Prince William over the weekend given that the royals are a close bunch and have a lot in common, from their children to their sporting interests.

© Getty Princess Kate before the England versus Fiji game

Kate was in a much more public view at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, attending in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League. She was seated alongside Sir Bill Beaumont CBE, the chairperson of World Rugby, and looked as chic as ever in a crisp white blazer by Zara and black trousers.

The day before, Prince William was also in stands with his son Prince George, ten, making a surprise appearance at the Wales versus Argentina game. George looked like his dad's mini-me, wearing a navy suit and a red tie – a seemingly patriotic nod to Wales.

The father-son duo were pictured chatting and smiling as they took on the action, although visibly disappointed when Wales crashed out of quarter finals.

© Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans/Shutterstock Prince George smiled from ear-to-ear at the match on Saturday

Before the Rugby World Cup, William and Kate appeared on Mike's rugby podcast where they shared plenty of anecdotes and joked about their competitive nature.

Co-host James brought up the friendly rivalry between the Prince and Princess. "I don't know where this has come from," Kate joked, before adding: "I don't think we've actually been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," with William confirming the pair try to "out mental" each other for the victory.

© Chris Jackson Prince William and Princess Kate shared anecdotes at the podcast recording

When asked whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were picking up this streak, Princess Anne, who was also at the podcast recording, shared her thoughts, chiming in: "Just a little bit, I think."

Kate then revealed: "They're all of different temperaments and as they're growing and trying out different sports, it's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops."

Listen to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and find out which royal residence Queen Camilla refused to enter in the early days: