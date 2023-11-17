Princess Beatrice's special celebrations after glamorous night out

Celebrations will be in full swing this weekend for Princess Beatrice's family.

The royal mum-of-one, 35, will mark her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's 40th birthday on Sunday 19 November.

No doubt, Beatrice and Edoardo's extended family will gather together to celebrate the occasion.

It comes after the Princess attended her uncle King Charles's 75th birthday celebrations at Clarence House on Tuesday, and then stepped out for a glamorous evening on Wednesday at the opening of the new Monique Lhuillier boutique.

As well as being a father to his and Beatrice's two-year-old daughter Sienna, Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolfe, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Author Sarah previously called Edoardo "wonderful" as she wished her daughter and son-in-law happy anniversary in July.

"Happy anniversary to my magical daughter and wonderful son-in-law. You are the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren. Your love knows no bounds. As your mother, Beatrice, it warms my heart and gives me peace knowing you got your fairytale," she wrote in an Instagram post.

© Getty Beatrice married Edoardo in July 2020

Beatrice also has a younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who shares two sons, August and Ernest, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Meanwhile, property developer Edoardo, who is the son of British-Italian skier Alessandro Mapelli-Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

He has an older sister, Natalia Yeomans, and a younger half-brother, Alby Shale.

Edoardo also shares a close bond with his stepfather and sculptor, David Williams-Ellis.

Beatrice and Edoardo reportedly split their time between their country home in the Cotswolds and their London apartment at St James's Palace.

Timeline of Beatrice and Edoardo's relationship

Beatrice and Edoardo have known each other since their teenage years, with their families being close friends.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo's first public outing together

They began dating in late 2018, stepping out for their first public appearance together at the Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in March 2019, alongside Beatrice's cousin-in-law, the Princess of Wales.

Their next high-profile event together was at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor two months later.

In September 2019, Buckingham Palace announced Beatrice and Edoardo's engagement, with the Banda property CEO proposing during a holiday in Italy.

© Getty Images The couple are regulars on the London social scene

The couple's wedding was scheduled to take place in May 20 at the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to postpone their nuptials.

A private and more intimate ceremony took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on 17 July 2020, with a handful of guests in attendance, including the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

© Getty Princess Beatrice with her wedding dress on display at Windsor Castle in 2020

Royal bride Beatrice looked incredible in a modified version of one of her grandmother's Norman Hartnell gowns, along with Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe Tiara – also worn by Princess Elizabeth at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.

In May 2021, the palace announced that Beatrice and Edoardo were expecting their first child in autumn of that year.

© Getty Pregnant Beatrice at Wimbledon 2021

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi arrived at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on 18 September 2021, with the proud parents sharing artwork of their daughter's footprints after her birth.

The tot's middle name honours her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Beatrice and Edoardo have not publicly shared any photographs of their daughter Sienna.

To mark Sienna's second birthday in September, Edoardo posted an image of his little girl in a red floral dress and a straw hat, but facing away from the camera.

"Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day," he wrote.

