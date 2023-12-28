Zara Tindall inspires Princess Kate's regal 'royal blue' Christmas look

It’s no surprise that Prince William and Princess Kate have a great relationship with Mike and Zara Tindall. The two families always appear to have a great time when they are in each other’s company, but on Christmas Day it became evident how special their bond truly is when Zara appeared to have inspired Kate’s look.

For the royal family’s Christmas morning church outing at St. Mary Magdalene's Church in Sandringham, Kate dazzled crowds in a royal blue head-to-toe look.

Zara Tindall proves her close bond with godson Prince George on Christmas Day

The mother-of-three recycled some of her favourite pieces, her Emmy London blue suede clutch and her Gianvito Rossy navy suede boots, but delighted royal watchers by debuting a stunning bespoke Alexander McQueen coat, which she also owns in dark green, and a stunning new headpiece by Juliette Millinery.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a bespoke Juliette Millinery cocktail hat

Many might recognise her luxurious hat as Prince William's cousin, Zara, wore an identical one four years ago. Although it initially looked as if Kate had borrowed Zara's accessory, the Princess of Wales' is made of a different shape and colour.

Princess Anne’s daughter wore the similar ‘Bow and Arrow’ cocktail hat by Juliette Millinery back in 2019, to attend the Cheltenham races. At the time, the designer posted a photo of Zara in which she wrote: “Zara Tindall looking beautiful in teal and navy on Day 1 of @cheltenhamraces. Wearing bespoke #juliettemillinery ‘Bow and Arrow’ cocktail hat teamed with @guinealondon coat.”

© Getty Zara wore a similar cocktail hat back in 2019 at the Cheltenham races

On Monday, the designer took to her social media account to praise the mother-of-two once again for wearing one of her creations.

“Zara Tindall looked beautiful yesterday attending the Christmas Day church at Sandringham. Wearing a bespoke gold headband, teamed with @lauragreenlondon coat. Styling @anniemiallstyling,” she wrote.

© Getty Kate looked stunning on Christmas Day

Whilst Juliette didn’t dedicate a post to Kate’s piece, HELLO! has learned that it is one of her pieces.

LISTEN: We head to King Charles' Windsor residence to talk all things Christmas