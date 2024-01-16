Mike and Zara Tindall look smitten ahead of daughter Mia's milestone birthday

Mike and Zara Tindall looked besotted on the red carpet on Monday evening as they stepped out to attend the world premiere of Six Nations: Full Contact.

The couple, who recently got back from Australia, twinned in blue and paused to pose for a slew of photographs. For the special occasion, equestrian star Zara, 42, wowed in a petrol blue silk shirt which she teamed with a pair of black cigarette trousers, a sleek blue tweed coat and pointed heels.

© Getty Images Mike and Zara were all smiles at the premiere

She wore her platinum blonde locks in loose waves and accessorised with glittering hoop earrings and a quilted leather handbag complete with a metal chain. As for makeup, the mother-of-three amped up the glamour with bold, black eyeliner and a glossy pink lip.

Former rugby ace, Mike, meanwhile, nailed smart casual in a tailored navy blazer, a crisp white shirt, blue jeans and a pair of brilliant white trainers.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2011

Much to the delight of royal fans, Mike, 45, was quick to upload a romantic image of the pair on his personal Instagram account. In the snap, the duo looked more loved-up than ever as they appeared to gaze adoringly into each other's eyes. Swoon.

In his caption, he wrote: "Zara was allowed a plus one to the premiere of #SixNationsFullContact and I managed to get the call up!"

© Getty Images Mike and Zara first crossed paths in Australia

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. Bowled over by their romantic display, one follower gushed: "Find a partner who looks at you like these two look at each other," while another wrote: "You can see how much they love each other. Beautiful couple".

A third remarked: "The look of love" and a fourth added: "Looking good, Tindalls!" See their love story in the video below...

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

It's been a whirlwind month for the couple who recently returned to the UK after their whistlestop tour of Australia for the Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Race Day. During their sunny getaway, the couple mingled with polo players and packed on the PDA as they enjoyed a splash in the sea.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall is a renowned British equestrian

Zara is the royal patron of Magic Millions Racing Women and served on the judging panel for this year's awards. The couple venture to Australia every year - and it's quickly earned a special place in their hearts. Not only is it the place where Zara and Mike first met in 2003, but it's also among their favourite holiday destinations, with Mike admitting that the duo "love the lifestyle" and "pace of life" Down Under.

© Getty Images The couple share three children together

Mike and Zara are due to celebrate a huge milestone on Wednesday - their daughter Mia's tenth birthday. While it's not known how the family intend to celebrate, we imagine the occasion will be a special family affair with Lena and Lucas also in attendance.