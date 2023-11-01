Royal family show off fancy dress costumes ahead of trick-or-treating

It seems the royals love dressing up just as much as the rest of us! On Tuesday, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family embraced Halloween with the sweetest costumes.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old royal shared a snap of her family standing outside in their spooktacular outfits. The mother-of-three opted for a Western-inspired look and wore a floaty boho dress, a pair of suede cowboy boots and a chocolate-hued cowboy hat.

Echoing his wife's outfit, Christopher also donned a black cowboy hat which he paired with a denim shirt, dark blue jeans and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The loved-up couple were joined by their three children: Princess Leonore, nine, Prince Nicolas, seven, and five-year-old Princess Adrienne. Leonore looked pretty in pink wearing a gingham dress, Nicolas donned a sweeping black cape and a scary mask, and youngest Adrienne looked so sweet in a Princess Anna costume.

© Instagram The Swedish royals embraced Halloween this year

Captioning the post, Princess Madeleine penned: "Happy Halloween 2023."

Royal fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Yellowstone Beth and Rip for the win," while a second noted: "Love this so much! Happy Halloween!"

A third remarked: "Omg I love this!!!" and a fourth added: "Love your beautiful family [red heart emoji] Amazing!"

© Instagram Princess Madeleine and her family always dress up for Halloween

It's been a busy couple of months for the Swedish royals! The family had been due to return to Madeleine's home country of Sweden in the summer after living in Florida for the past five years.

Margareta Thorgren, who is Information Manager at Sweden's royal palace, told newspaper Expressen that the family's move to Sweden has been postponed until 2024.

© Getty Images Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Chris O'Neill at Crown Princess Victoria's birthday

She said that the reason was not a migration issue and not related to the house sale, adding that there hasn't been enough time for the family with all that a move entails. She also confirmed that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will start their respective school and preschool semesters this autumn in the US.

© Getty Images The couple welcomed their youngest Adrienne in 2018

The palace first announced the move for Princess Madeleine in March, originally saying that the move would happen in August, with the family-of-five residing in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm.

Princess Madeleine and Christopher tied the knot on 8 June 2013. They wed at the Royal Palace Chapel in Stockholm, and Madeleine looked every inch the beautiful bride in an impeccable lace wedding gown.

© Getty Images Madeleine wore a wedding dress by Valentino

She elevated her outfit with a breathtaking veil and a dazzling tiara emblazoned with delicate orange blossoms.

Her tiara was hugely symbolic as it belonged to her mother, Queen Silvia, and was one of her own personal possessions.

