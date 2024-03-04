Princess of Wales pictured for the first time since hospitalization and surgery

The Princess of Wales has been pictured for the first time since her abdominal surgery forced her to step away from the public eye earlier this year.

Kate was seen driving around in Windsor in a car while remaining incognito, wearing a black coat and a pair of sunglasses while riding alongside her mother, Carole Middleton in pictures published by TMZ.

This is Kate's first appearance since her surgery announcement in January, having made her last public appearance in December on Christmas Day.

Princess Kate Middleton leaves hospital to recover at home after abdominal surgery

