Prince William's adorable bedtime routine with Prince Louis revealed
Digital Cover royalty

The future king spoke at the Garden Party hosted at Buckingham Palace

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Prince William's adorable bedtime routine with his youngest son, Prince Louis, was sweetly revealed during the Garden Party he hosted on behalf of the King at Buckingham Palace.  

The future king showed his tender fatherly side when budding author Rowan Aderyn, part of Prince William's Homewards team in Newport, Gwent, handed him a self-penned children's book. The book, named after the homeless project and featuring a boy called Jack who finds himself without a home, touched the prince deeply.

"This is great, so inspirational. I'll read this to Louis tonight at bedtime," Prince William said as he accepted the book, which the author mentioned was one of only ten copies. 

Prince William joined by royal cousins at palace garden party

This isn’t the first time the prince has shared insights into his family’s bedtime rituals. In 2020, during a visit to South Wales, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were engaging with the community, but their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—were never far from their thoughts.

During a stop at an ice cream parlour where they spoke with parents and carers, Prince William spotted a child reading Julia Donaldson's Room On The Broom. 

Britain's Prince William wearing top hat and sheltering under umbrella © Getty
Prince Charles hosted a rainy garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday

He couldn't help but comment, "I read this to our children all the time." He humorously added that the book had saved many bedtimes, revealing he had met the author when she received her CBE for services to literature. "I said, 'Do you realise how many parents you have saved at bedtime?'" he recalled. 

Prince William also praised another favourite author, saying, "David Walliams also does good books for children – for a little bit older children, I think. I've read one, and it was really, really good."

Prince William and Prince louis excavating in a digger© WPA Pool
Prince William with Prince Louis

That said last year, it was revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis follow a much stricter set of rules than most children, under the watchful eye of their nanny, Maria Borrallo. Ms. Borrallo, a graduate of the prestigious Norland College, ensures that discipline and structure are maintained in the royal household. 

Louis Heren, an expert on the college, highlighted Maria's no-nonsense approach: "Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum's hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can't be any crying or tantrums," she told Daily Express. 

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge ride in a carriage during Trooping The Colour© Getty
Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge ride in a carriage during Trooping The Colour

Ms. Borrallo emphasised plenty of outdoor play, a hallmark of Norland’s philosophy. "There will be lots and lots of outdoor play," Mrs. Heren noted. "Loads of fresh air, lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening. Norland is very into teaching children through play."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with a group of volunteers© WPA Pool
The royal children have been seen more frequently in recent years

The royal children also adhere to a strict 7pm bedtime, with new flavours and foods introduced regularly to prevent fussy eating. 

Screen time is limited, and Ms. Borrallo uses games and jigsaws to teach them through play, ensuring a balanced and nurturing environment for the young royals.

