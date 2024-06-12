Prince William's very private personal item he never shows off seen in new photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales often share behind-the-scenes photographs from their royal engagements on Instagram and their latest includes a rare snap of one of Prince William's personal items.

The future king, 41, proved he's just like us mere mortals as he was captured travelling on a train to Cardiff on Tuesday, with his personalised folder of notes and his iPhone on the tray table in front of him.

"En route to Cardiff to celebrate seaweed innovation!" the caption read, with the Welsh translation included.

© Instagram William was pictured with a folder and his phone on the train to Cardiff

The royals are rarely pictured with their phones on public engagements, but they have been spotted taking photos on their devices in their free time or at major events, such as the London 2012 Olympics.

The rules around the royals taking selfies with members of the public also seem to have been relaxed in recent years, with William and Kate often happily posing for pictures on walkabouts.

© Getty William taking a selfie with members of the public during a visit to Birmingham in April

However, William has previously spoken about the importance of monitoring screen time and has called for people to spend less time on their phones.

During a visit to BAFTA's headquarters in London in 2022, the father-of-three spoke to youngsters wanting to build careers in gaming, film and television.

William said of George, Charlotte and Louis: "At the moment it's trying to regulate the gaming... monitoring screen time. Got to be careful of that.

"They're fascinated by it. George particularly. He's more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small at the moment but they love the films. I adore film and gaming as well."

© Getty William showing Charles and Harry something funny on his phone at the Invictus Games in 2014

And in March, as the Prince visited a youth centre in Shepherd's Bush, west London, he spoke to youngsters about how much time they spent on their phones.

When one girl said she spends 15 a hours day on her phone, William replied: "That's quite a lot - I bet you feel better coming here."

He later said: "Grown-ups are guilty of it too. We['ve] got to be better on our phones too... We spend ages on our phones."

William jokes about "Harry Potter" scar

During his visit to Cardiff, the Prince of Wales joked about his famous "Harry Potter" scar when he came across a golf tee – made from seaweed.

William mentioned the golfing accident which left him with a head wound during a fact-finding visit to Wales to learn more about businesses and organisations utilising the benefits of seaweed.

© Getty William speaking with Notpla co-founder, Pierre Paslier in Cardiff

The Prince chatted to Pierre Paslier, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Notpla, which supplies seaweed packaging to major sporting and music venues across the country.

The future king picked up a seaweed-produced golf tee, made to biodegrade and fertilise greens and, when asked if he played golf, Mr Paslier said he replied “No – the last time I played golf…” and pointed to his head.

© Getty William's scar is above his left eyebrow

It was during his five years as a pupil at Ludgrove School in Berkshire that William, then eight years old, suffered a golfing accident that left him with his "Harry Potter" scar.

