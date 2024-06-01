King Frederik and Queen Mary face big change on royal tour – details

King Frederik and Queen Mary have been undertaking some of their first royal tours since acceding to the throne, with the royals visiting their neighbouring Scandinavian countries.

The pair are due to undertake some more official visits, including to the Faroe Islands and Greenland, both of which are autonomous territories of the country. Tentative dates for their visits published by their official website revealed the royals would be in the Faroe Islands from 11-14 June and would stop over in Greenland from 29 June-8 July.

However, there has now been a change of dates for the trip, with their trip to Greenland now ending two days earlier than planned. A reason for the cutting short of the visit hasn't been revealed.

Earlier in the month, Frederik and Mary visited both Sweden and Norway, meeting with the countries' royal families. The couple showed how strong their bond was as Frederik was spotted kissing his wife during their Swedish trip.

© Ole Jensen The royals are due to visit the Faroe Islands

Following solo engagements in the country, the couple reunited for lunch and the Danish monarch was seen planting a kiss on the side of his wife's face.

On the first night of their state visit, Frederik and Mary were hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. Mary glittered in a gold silk skirt from Jesper Hovring's 2017 collection with a sheer top with burgundy beading from his Fall 2018 collection.

© Michael Campanella The couple's first royal tour was to Sweden

The couple also visited Norway and they were seen walking hand-in-hand as they strolled along Oslo's harbour front. The engagement was a focus on the architecture where Frederik and Mary viewed a new sustainable urban development, but they exchanged loving looks and plenty of smiles as they walked along the waterfront.

The royal couple acceded to the Danish throne earlier this year following the surprise abdication of Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe.

© Per Ole Hagen The royals also stopped off in Norway

The 84-year-old made the announcement in an address which was shared on New Year's Eve. "I have decided that now is the right time," she said. The 14th January 2024 - 52 years after I followed my beloved father - I will step back as the Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son the Crown Prince Frederik."

The former monarch added: "Tonight, I first and foremost would like to express my thanks. Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support which I have received during all these years. Thank you to the changing governments with whom the collaboration always has been rewarding, and thank you to The Parliament, who have always vested their confidence in me.

© Getty The royal couple became King and Queen this year

"Thank you to the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls. The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task.

"It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it! I will conclude my new year's address in my usual manner: GOD BLESS DENMARK, GOD BLESS YOU ALL."