Prince William zips around Windsor Castle on e-scooter

The Prince of Wales has been spotted zipping around the Windsor estate on his e-scooter.

The eco-friendly royal, 42, was captured whizzing through the castle gates on the electric model in a video shared by a fan on social media.

Prince William treated himself to the modern mode of transport last year, which can cost up to £6,000.

It's illegal to ride on an e-scooter on public roads, but they can be used on private land, like William does.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children reside on the Windsor estate at Adelaide Cottage, with William regularly hosting meetings at the castle.

It's a three-mile round trip between the Wales family's home and Windsor Castle, making it a 30-minute walk.

© Getty E-scooters have become popular in the UK in recent years

And William, who shares his father the King's passion for the environment, will not want to make unnecessary car journeys.

E-scooters can go up to 10km per hour, making them a speedy and environmentally friendly choice.

The future king used to ride a motorbike but in 2017 he revealed that he had put that hobby "on the backburner" having become a father.

© Getty Prince William riding his Ducati 1198S motorbike in 2009

Kate revealed her fears about William riding a motorbike, telling a member of the public in Dundee in 2015: "He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out – I'm terrified. Hopefully I'm going to keep George off it."

William isn't the only royal looking for more eco-friendly ways to travel. The King has an Aston Martin DB6 which has been converted to run on bioethanol made from cheese and wine.

Newlyweds William and Kate famously used the car after their royal wedding in 2011.

WATCH: William and Kate leave palace in Charles' Aston Martin after royal wedding

Charles was also the first member of the royal family to own an electric car, the Jaguar I-Pace, which was purchased in 2018, recently went up for auction.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Election