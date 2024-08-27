Is Lady Louise Windsor a mini-Princess Anne in the making?

Lady Louise, 20, is studying hard at St Andrews University, and while her future in the Firm is yet to be revealed, she is beginning to make career choices that will impact her future.

Although it was reported that the young royal might follow in the footsteps of her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and embark on a role in the military, there is another member of her royal family with whom she shares major similarities.

As an elder sister, having a love for all things horses, and embracing a strong sense of duty, Lady Louise is very similar to her aunt, Princess Anne, 74, who is known as the hardest-working royal.

1/ 7 © Keystone Beloved by Prince Philip Both the Princess Royal and Lady Louise had an exceptionally close relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who passed away on 9 April 2021. Anne was reported to be her father's "favourite child," and Louise, his "favourite grandchild." The Princess and her father bonded over their love of sports and shared personality traits. Eileen Parker, wife of Philip's close friend Mike Parker, previously revealed via the Daily Mail: "[Philip] always had more fun with Anne. Charles is more like the Queen, while Anne is very like Prince Philip."



2/ 7 © Mark Cuthbert Meanwhile, it was carriage driving that connected Lady Louise with her passionate grandfather. In 2019, Prince Philip was pictured proudly watching his granddaughter as she received third place in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Upon his death, in the BBC documentary titled Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, Lady Louise revealed the influence her grandfather had on her when it came to their favourite sport: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving, which has been so lovely, although slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much. It's incredible to have learned first-hand from him."

3/ 7 © Getty A shared love of horses A love for horses is also something shared by Anne and Louise, with the young royal’s aforementioned passion for carriage driving, as well as Anne’s Olympic career as an equestrian. Their passion for all things horses may have been a talking point at Trooping the Colour in May when they were pictured in conversation before watching the flypast.



4/ 7 © Max Mumby/Indigo Like her grandmother, Louise frequently enters competitions in her horse-focused sport, showing the same sense of determination and competitiveness as the Princess Royal.



5/ 7 © Christopher Furlong,Instagram Both have a strong sense of duty Despite Duchess Sophie previously explaining that her daughter is "unlikely" to take on a royal role in the future, much like her aunt, Louise is always ready to step up when it comes to her position in the family. During her grandmother’s funeral in 2022, Louise led her brother, James, Earl of Wessex, as they curtseyed to the late Queen’s coffin. Much like the Princess Royal, whenever Louise is seen at official royal events, she always looks poised, elegant, and confident.

6/ 7 © Shutterstock Louise may even become more involved in royal life like her aunt as William becomes King. HELLO!'s online royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, explained: "Lady Louise Windsor is carving out her own career, but she may be one of the cousins the Prince of Wales turns to when he becomes King. While it’s not known if she wants to become a full-time working royal like her parents, Lady Louise could represent the monarchy or attend engagements on behalf of William in the future."



7/ 7 © Getty Elder sisters As elder sisters in their family, both Louise and Anne set examples for their respective brothers. Last week, Earl James received his GCSE results, and while his future plans are yet to be revealed, Louise has set a good example for her younger brother. Although he is closer in line to the throne than she is due to primogeniture, he may follow in the footsteps of their future King cousin by attending St Andrews University.

