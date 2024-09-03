Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Princess Sofia's baby bump photos we missed
Subscribe
Pregnant Princess Sofia's baby bump photos we missed
Princess Sofia with her husband and her son

Pregnant Princess Sofia's baby bump photos we missed

The Swedish royals will welcome their fourth child in February 2024

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Sofia of Sweden, 39, shocked fans when she announced she was three months pregnant with her fourth child.

After travelling to Norway for Princess Martha Louise's wedding with shaman Durek Verrett, Sofia and her husband Prince Carl Philip, 45, revealed they will be expanding their family in February 2025, with their new baby joining their three eldest sons Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden expecting baby - Instagram pregnancy announcement© Instagram
The couple are expecting their fourth child

The couple shared a photo on Instagram alongside the message: "DD. KK. HH. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have the great pleasure to announce that the Princess is expecting the couple's fourth child.

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian attend Prince Julian's baptism outside Drottningholm Castle Chapel on August 14, 2021 in Stockholm© Getty
Sofia and Carl are parents to three sons

"Princess Sofia is doing well and the offspring is estimated to be February 2025. During the fall, no changes are expected in Princess Sofia's official program."

See how the royal hid her latest pregnancy…

Princess Sofia in an orange and white dress with her husband© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock

Wedding guest

Sofia's pregnancy announcement came as such a surprise to fans since she had been spotted at the Norwegian wedding days earlier with no sign of a baby bump.

The royal was pictured leaving the four-star Hotel Union in an orange and ivory frock designed by Estonian brand Lilli Jahilo. Despite the fitted waist of the 'Maxima Silk Gown', the pleated A-line silhouette perfectly concealed her pregnancy, skimming any bump she may have sported.

Princess Sofia with her arms crossed in a floral dress© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock

Clever poses

While Sofia wouldn't have been showing back in June, just one month into her pregnancy, she appeared to be subconsciously more aware of her body as she played with her youngest son at Prince Julian's nature playground at Naturum Getterön in Varberg.

The doting mother – who could have been experiencing symptoms such as bloating and cramping – was spotted crossing her arms over her stomach and cuddling Julian close.

Princess Sofia in a white top with King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia© Mikael Fritzon/TT/Shutterstock

Summer layers

Sofia joined King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia for a Molly Sandén Concert in July. Despite the summer month, the royal wrapped up in a loose off-white top and a matching jacket which wouldn't give away any indications of her pregnancy.

Princess Sofia in a white floral dress© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock

Floaty dresses

Looking elegant as always, Sofia stepped out in a floaty midi dress at the Victoria Day celebration at Solliden Palace in July. Just two months into her pregnancy, the expectant mother didn't seem to be suffering from morning sickness as she smiled for cameras in her white belted dress with a figure-skimming silhouette.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Cutest royal baby moments: From Lena Tindall to Princess Beatrice

DISCOVER: Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie shares new update after welcoming baby girl

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More