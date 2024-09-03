Pregnant Princess Sofia's baby bump photos we missed

Princess Sofia of Sweden, 39, shocked fans when she announced she was three months pregnant with her fourth child.

After travelling to Norway for Princess Martha Louise's wedding with shaman Durek Verrett, Sofia and her husband Prince Carl Philip, 45, revealed they will be expanding their family in February 2025, with their new baby joining their three eldest sons Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

The couple are expecting their fourth child

The couple shared a photo on Instagram alongside the message: "DD. KK. HH. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have the great pleasure to announce that the Princess is expecting the couple's fourth child.

Sofia and Carl are parents to three sons



"Princess Sofia is doing well and the offspring is estimated to be February 2025. During the fall, no changes are expected in Princess Sofia's official program."

See how the royal hid her latest pregnancy…

© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock Wedding guest Sofia's pregnancy announcement came as such a surprise to fans since she had been spotted at the Norwegian wedding days earlier with no sign of a baby bump. The royal was pictured leaving the four-star Hotel Union in an orange and ivory frock designed by Estonian brand Lilli Jahilo. Despite the fitted waist of the 'Maxima Silk Gown', the pleated A-line silhouette perfectly concealed her pregnancy, skimming any bump she may have sported.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Clever poses While Sofia wouldn't have been showing back in June, just one month into her pregnancy, she appeared to be subconsciously more aware of her body as she played with her youngest son at Prince Julian's nature playground at Naturum Getterön in Varberg. The doting mother – who could have been experiencing symptoms such as bloating and cramping – was spotted crossing her arms over her stomach and cuddling Julian close.

© Mikael Fritzon/TT/Shutterstock Summer layers Sofia joined King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia for a Molly Sandén Concert in July. Despite the summer month, the royal wrapped up in a loose off-white top and a matching jacket which wouldn't give away any indications of her pregnancy.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Floaty dresses Looking elegant as always, Sofia stepped out in a floaty midi dress at the Victoria Day celebration at Solliden Palace in July. Just two months into her pregnancy, the expectant mother didn't seem to be suffering from morning sickness as she smiled for cameras in her white belted dress with a figure-skimming silhouette.

