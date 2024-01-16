Zara Tindall wows in satin and fitted trousers for rare red carpet moment

Zara Tindall swapped her riding gear, and her glamorous race day attire for that matter, as she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a smart-casual look. Princess Anne's daughter, 42, was seen alongside her husband and former rugby player Mike Tindall having flown back from their time in Australia for the world premiere of the Netflix documentary Six Nations: Full Contact at Frameless in London.

The royal was seen wearing a pair of black fitted cigarette trousers with a split at the ankle which she belted with a mid-blue satin open-neck blouse. Zara added a stylish tailored coat by Club Monaco in a dark blue checked pattern and she added a touch of glamour in the form of black pointed-toe pumps. She carried her 'Micro Lottie Bag in Black Pebble' by Aspinal of London with the long chain strap bunched up in her hand for a casual feel.

© Getty Images

Zara kept it simple with her hair and makeup. The mother-of-three's bobbed hair was worn in loose waves which appeared to have been combed through for a natural look. Her skin was lit from within and she added a simple lip oil to allow her mauve smokey eye to do the talking. For jewellery, Zara popped a fine gold chain around her neck and a pair of pearl-adorned gold hoop earrings. Her husband Mike, 45, also opted for a smart-casual look pairing dark-wash jeans with white trainers, a white open-neck shirt, and a done-up double-breasted navy blazer.

© Getty Zara glowed

The red carpet appearance soon after Zara and Mike's return from their equestrian-orientated trip to Australia. The pair were seen at the Magic Millions Polo Carnival on the Gold Coast, with Zara sporting an array of Ascot-worthy looks. The royal looked stunning in a waist-defining dress – the high-neck midi dress from Leo Lin, which featured billowing sleeves and a gorgeous peach and blue rose print. She embraced one of the biggest shoe trends of the moment when she chose a pair of silver heels and rounded off the ensemble with a navy statement fascinator with orange floral accents.

In a more casual moment, Zara went to Instagram to take royal fans shopping a the Pacific Fair shopping centre. The royal dressed for the warm Aussie weather choosing her first summer look of the season – a mid-length striped shirt dress with three-quarter-length sleeves rolled to the elbow with a pair of casual white trainers, a tan leather crossbody bag, and a pair of oversized sunglasses. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Zara said that her annual trip to Queensland has made Australia feel like a "second home". She added: "Mike and I both love the vibe and personality of Australia," Zara says. "It really suits us with the outdoor lifestyle and everything that comes with it. What is not to love about being here? It feels busy but being by the beach and in the middle of summer is also relaxing, especially coming from the depths of our winter right now back home."

© Getty Zara and Mike spent some quality time down under

Zara, the Olympic eventing rider, even got to take part in the Pacific Fair Magic Millions polo and showjumping. She told HELLO!: "It's always a great fun match with the other ambassadors, and with Mike alongside the field helping out on the commentary team, it is so much fun. The exhibition horse run down the Surfers Paradise foreshore is a real highlight. Those are the photos that really show off the Magic Millions carnival across the world, the real magic of what it is like here and how amazing it is."