Prince William brings back beard as he returns to royal duties - live updates
 The Prince of Wales first debuted his new facial hair last month

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
4 minutes ago
Fresh from his summer break, the Prince of Wales returned to his royal duties, sporting the beard he debuted last month.

Prince William, 42, caused a stir with his bearded appearance as he and his wife, Kate, delivered a congratulatory video message to Team GB after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

And while the future King was pictured clean-shaven to attend church at Balmoral over the August Bank Holiday weekend, he let his facial grow again as he visited the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London on Thursday.

Ahead of his engagement, William shared on social media: "Looking forward to today's visit @homewardsuk's Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at @saatchi_gallery."

Driven by his initiative to end homelessness – Homewards – the gallery features sculptures, photographs and everyday objects given a new life by artists, who may have experienced homelessness, in a bid to tell personal stories and give a fresh perspective on the issue.

Contributors to the exhibition include renowned photographer Rankin as well as emerging artists.

1/4

Prince William with stubble© Getty

Arrival

The Prince of Wales donned a navy suit with a blue open-collared shirt as he arrived at the Saatchi Gallery in London. 

William's unshaven appearance sparked a huge reaction on social media when he debuted his beard in the video message with Kate last month. 

He last sported a beard on Christmas Day in 2008 but his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II reportedly asked him to shave it off while he was on a military secondment. 

2/4

Prince William attends Homelessness: Reframed exhibition© Getty

Touring the exhibition

William was given a tour of the exhibition upon arrival, which features works from Marc Quinn, Rankin, Philip Colbert, and Simone Brewster, alongside graffiti artist Opake and mixed media artist Robi Walters. 

3/4

Wiliam viewing artwork© Getty

Invisible Words

William looking at the Invisible Words display, curated by Wendy Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Eleven Eleven Foundation.

It features a poignant collection of signs created by people experiencing homelessness worldwide.

4/4

Prince William speaking with Robi Walters© Getty

Meeting artists

The Prince viewing the piece by award-winning social justice artist David Tovey, a red shed-shaped structure made from scraps of metal and panels from a Peugeot 206, the model of car the artist lived in for six months.

