Prince William brings back beard as he returns to royal duties - live updates

And while the future King was pictured clean-shaven to attend church at Balmoral over the August Bank Holiday weekend, he let his facial grow again as he visited the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London on Thursday.
Ahead of his engagement, William shared on social media: "Looking forward to today's visit @homewardsuk's Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at @saatchi_gallery."
Driven by his initiative to end homelessness – Homewards – the gallery features sculptures, photographs and everyday objects given a new life by artists, who may have experienced homelessness, in a bid to tell personal stories and give a fresh perspective on the issue.
Contributors to the exhibition include renowned photographer Rankin as well as emerging artists.
Arrival
The Prince of Wales donned a navy suit with a blue open-collared shirt as he arrived at the Saatchi Gallery in London.
William's unshaven appearance sparked a huge reaction on social media when he debuted his beard in the video message with Kate last month.
He last sported a beard on Christmas Day in 2008 but his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II reportedly asked him to shave it off while he was on a military secondment.
Touring the exhibition
William was given a tour of the exhibition upon arrival, which features works from Marc Quinn, Rankin, Philip Colbert, and Simone Brewster, alongside graffiti artist Opake and mixed media artist Robi Walters.
Invisible Words
William looking at the Invisible Words display, curated by Wendy Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Eleven Eleven Foundation.
It features a poignant collection of signs created by people experiencing homelessness worldwide.
Meeting artists
The Prince viewing the piece by award-winning social justice artist David Tovey, a red shed-shaped structure made from scraps of metal and panels from a Peugeot 206, the model of car the artist lived in for six months.
