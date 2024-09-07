All the times Prince William has sported facial hair

Prince William turned heads on Thursday when he stepped out in London sporting a fabulous beard.

Comments flooded in from royal fans, who took to social media to share their appreciation of his new look. One gushed: "William's beard is back, and he's never looked better!"

A second swooned: "Just how handsome is our King-to-be, Prince William, The Prince of Wales." Meanwhile, a third simply labelled him: "HOT."

But this isn't the first time the future King has donned a beard. Keep scrolling as we take a look at all the times Prince William has kept his bristles…

1/ 5 © Steve Allen/Shutterstock A Christmas Night Out It was in 2008 when William debuted his beard. He had just graduated from the Royal Air Force College Cranwell and was soon to join the RAF Search and Rescue Force in early 2009. His beard was captured in full force as he and the then-future Princess of Wales arrived at Whisky Mist, an exclusive bar on Park Lane.

2/ 5 © Shutterstock Football Fever Days later, the Prince's beard couldn't go unnoticed when he took part in a Christmas Eve football match, his rugged facial hair looking slightly dishevelled in the winter breeze.



3/ 5 © Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Christmas Day When it came to the big day in 2008, William and his fellow royal family members headed out for their annual Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. This time, William's bristles were immaculately styled and appeared longer than they had before his night out on the town just days before.



4/ 5 A Summer Break After over a decade-long hiatus from his facial hair, in August 2024 during the Paris Olympics, William and Kate shared a heartfelt video message to Team GB following their impressive results at the competition. The clip was filmed during the royal family's summer break, and the Prince's stubble which was finally back in action caught the eye of eager royal watchers who couldn't get enough!

5/ 5 © Getty Back in London On Thursday, the future King stepped out on his first engagement since his summer holiday, and the beard returned in full force. The look came as a surprise to the public as William had been seen just weeks before his first outing back clean-shaven whilst attending a church service at Balmoral. But, lucky for fans William's beard is back, and was the centre of attention as he made his way around the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London, but is it here to stay?

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast