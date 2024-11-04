Juan Carlos reunites with grandchildren in London as son King Felipe is heckled in Valencia

The former King of Spain, Juan Carlos, enjoyed a reunion with two of his grandchildren in London at the weekend.

The 86-year-old, who reigned between 1975 until his abdication in June 2014, was joined by his granddaughter Irene Urdangarin, 19, and his grandson Miguel, 22.

For the special occasion, Juan looked smart in a navy suit, a crisp white shirt and an emerald tie. Irene, who is believed to be studying just outside of London, looked smart in a pinstripe grey blazer and a black shirt while Miguel rocked a suit and a crimson tie.

Irene and Miguel's mother, Infanta Cristina, is the younger daughter of King Juan Carlos I and his wife, Queen Sofía. She shares Irene, Miguel and son Pablo with her ex-husband Iñaki Urdangarin.

The former couple finalised their divorce in December last year after their split was confirmed back in January 2022.

They became parents in 1999 with the birth of their eldest son, Juan, in 1999, followed by Pablo in 2000, Miguel in 2002 and daughter Irene in 2005.

Juan Carlos' outing comes as his son, King Felipe, was heckled in Valencia at the weekend alongside his wife, Queen Letizia.

The pair had been visiting the city in the wake of the catastrophic floods which have so far killed more than 200 people. On Sunday, the couple visited some of the worst affected areas alongside Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

Their visit was nonetheless disrupted by angry crowds who heckled the trio by hurling eggs and mud.

While the royal couple were also caught up in the attack, the frustration was primarily directed at the politicians and Spanish government, who, according to locals, have provided insufficient support.

Following their visit, a message shared to their social media read: "The [royals] have visited this morning the municipality of Paiporta (Valencia), one of the places seriously affected by the terrible DANA that we have suffered in our country."

"They wanted to be close to the neighbours, listen to them and know their situation, as well as thank the work of emergency services, state, regional and local forces and security forces, civil protection and NGOs that are working tirelessly in the rescue and recovery of basic supplies in the affected places, and with whom the [royals] have been in constant contact during these days."

While their visit proved to be controversial, royal fans shared messages of support in the comments section. One wrote: "While politicians and presidents flee, Their Majesties stay to [endure] the mud and anguish of the crowd, to talk to the displaced and console the desperate," while a second noted: "Amazing performance from [Felipe and Letizia] today, they showed their concern and knew how to deal with the crowd."