Prince William reveals exciting future travel plans - details

The Prince of Wales hinted at upcoming travel plans as he met crew members about to embark on a challenging expedition.

Prince William, 42, was joined at the Royal Geographic Society in London by His Highness Theyazin bin Haitham, heir to the Omani throne, on Monday.

The two royal heirs are co-patrons of the Jewel of Arabia Expedition, which will see a crew of six traverse one of the most inhospitable places on earth in a thirty-day journey on foot, by camel and with the use of 4x4 vehicles.

And while William does not plan to fly to Oman in January to join the expedition, he told guests that he would "try and make something happen" in the future regarding another visit to Oman, adding: "We're in the planning process."

Reflecting on his last visit to the Middle Eastern country, William said: "I've just had the opportunity to look through some of the images from the RGS collection and they bring back warm memories of my visit to Oman in 2019.

"This expedition will not only highlight Oman's rich biodiversity and natural heritage, but also symbolises the enduring friendship between our two countries.

"This was again demonstrated by the recent visit to the UK by His Majesty the Sultan of Oman.

© Getty William with Oman's Theyazin bin Haitham

"The expedition will walk in the footsteps of British explorer Bertram Thomas, taking in the wonderful coastline of Oman.

"They will be able to see the beauty of Oman, but also the damage done by climate change."

© Getty William attended the Jewel of Arabia Exhibition launch at the Royal Geographic Society

The crew will retrace the route taken by Bertram Thomas along the southeast coast of Oman in 1928. The trip took him 42 days and during it he undertook detailed scientific observations and discovered new specimens, some of which were new to science at the time.

The Rub Al Khali, the largest sand desert in the world, is one of the hottest, driest and most inhospitable places on earth. Encompassing Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen is known as the "Empty Quarter".

© Getty William in Oman in December 2019

William travelled to Cape Town, South Africa earlier this month for the Earthshot Awards – his first major trip since the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis.

Kate, 42, is making a gradual return to her public duties after completing chemotherapy in September.

Speaking about the couple's plans next year, William said at the end of his time in South Africa: "I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we'll have some more trips maybe lined up."