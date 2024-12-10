Prince Harry to face 'extensive' questioning in latest trial

The Duke of Sussex is bracing himself for what could be an intense and grueling four days in the witness box as part of his upcoming trial against the publisher of The Sun over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

Prince Harry, 40, has accused News Group Newspapers (NGN) of targeting him with intrusive tactics carried out by journalists and private investigators. The case, set to begin in January 2025, promises to be a pivotal moment in the Duke’s legal battle against the tabloid press.

The trial will also feature Lord Tom Watson, the former Labour deputy leader, who has joined Harry in taking legal action against NGN.

The allegations stem from claims of extensive unlawful information gathering practices, including phone hacking and other breaches of privacy. The highly anticipated proceedings are expected to last approximately seven weeks, during which Harry’s cross-examination will undoubtedly be one of the most scrutinized aspects.

During a hearing on Tuesday, lawyers for both sides debated the trial logistics, including the time required for the Duke’s questioning.

Anthony Hudson KC, representing NGN, revealed that Harry’s case will include 30 articles allegedly tied to unlawful information gathering. He argued that the Duke’s cross-examination would need to cover each article in detail and address whether the claim was filed too late to be valid.

Hudson stated, "That is going to require an extensive cross-examination of the Duke on actual and constructed knowledge. If we said anything less than up to four days, we would be at risk of running out of time." He emphasized the necessity of a thorough examination, given the complexity and scope of the allegations.

However, Prince Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, pushed back against the proposed timeline, calling it "hugely extravagant."

He noted that during the Duke’s previous legal battle against Mirror Group Newspapers, his cross-examination lasted only a day and a half. Sherborne argued, “The idea that Mr Hudson could allow himself four days because he doesn’t want to feel rushed, that could apply to every witness.”

Sherborne’s comments reflect a broader concern about the toll extended questioning could take on Harry, who has already faced intense public and media scrutiny during his previous courtroom appearances.

The Duke’s claim against NGN has drawn significant attention, not only for its legal implications but also for the potential revelations about his experiences with the British tabloid press.

The case marks another chapter in Harry’s ongoing efforts to hold sections of the media accountable for what he has described as years of harassment and intrusion into his personal life. He alleges that NGN used unlawful tactics to gather information about him, including phone hacking, surveillance, and hiring private investigators. The publisher has consistently denied any wrongdoing at The Sun and maintains that the allegations are unfounded.