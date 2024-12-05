Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's long-forgotten shoulder-baring gown inspired her best red carpet look
Princess Kate in two images in silk gowns© Getty

Princess Kate's long-forgotten shoulder-baring gown inspired her best red carpet look

Prince William's wife accompanied him to the 2011 National Memorial Arboretum Appeal reception

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has worn some gorgeous red carpet outfits over the years but an unearthed photo from 2011 revealed a particular look inspired her very best. 

Kate, now 42, accompanied Prince William to a dinner reception in aid of the National Memorial Arboretum Appeal at St James' Palace where she looked beautiful in a silver satin Jenny Packham gown.

Prince William and Catherine arrive to attend a dinner reception in black tie© Getty

Her gown featured a one-shouldered neckline with a ruffled sleeve and cinched waist. The floor-length number was paired with a pair of platformed heels and a diamond bracelet.

catherine talks to people at a reception in grey gown© Getty

But the outfit may look familiar as the Princess was inspired by the Jenny Packham number 11 years later as she headed out for a reception hosted by the Governor General at Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas.

Prince William and Catherine on red carpet in satin gown© Getty

The royal was seen wearing an uncannily similar high-shine gown by Phillipa Lepley. The icy blue number featured a plunging wrap neckline, full skirt, and ties on the shoulders.

Catherine in satin blue gown© Getty

The most impressive element of her outfit was her gorgeous Van Cleef and Arpels gold and mother-of-pearl earrings and necklace from the Magic Alhambra collection which collectively retail for £13,000. 

kate wearing sunglasses next to palm tree © Getty Images

The Princess of Wales' Bahamas wardrobe

The mother of three wore a number of lovely outfits while on her and William's visit to the Bahamas as part of a royal tour of the Caribbean to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

kate middleton wearing a printed Rixo number for her tropical outing© Getty Images

Kate was seen in Abaco wearing a pink zebra print dress by Rixo with a pair of wedges and statement gold earrings.

Princess kate in mint green dress under umbrella© Getty

We also couldn't get enough of the royal in mint green. Kate braved the rain for a visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau wearing a Self-Portrait midi dress with a structured bodice and floaty skirt.

Catherine in blue dress and william pose for photo© Getty

The then-Duchess of Cambridge also attended a meeting with the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis wearing a Tiffany blue midi dress by Emilia Wickstead with a folded-over collar.

