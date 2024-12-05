Princess Kate's long-forgotten shoulder-baring gown inspired her best red carpet look

The Princess of Wales has worn some gorgeous red carpet outfits over the years but an unearthed photo from 2011 revealed a particular look inspired her very best.

Kate, now 42, accompanied Prince William to a dinner reception in aid of the National Memorial Arboretum Appeal at St James' Palace where she looked beautiful in a silver satin Jenny Packham gown.

© Getty Her gown featured a one-shouldered neckline with a ruffled sleeve and cinched waist. The floor-length number was paired with a pair of platformed heels and a diamond bracelet.



© Getty But the outfit may look familiar as the Princess was inspired by the Jenny Packham number 11 years later as she headed out for a reception hosted by the Governor General at Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas.



© Getty The royal was seen wearing an uncannily similar high-shine gown by Phillipa Lepley. The icy blue number featured a plunging wrap neckline, full skirt, and ties on the shoulders.



© Getty The most impressive element of her outfit was her gorgeous Van Cleef and Arpels gold and mother-of-pearl earrings and necklace from the Magic Alhambra collection which collectively retail for £13,000.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales' Bahamas wardrobe The mother of three wore a number of lovely outfits while on her and William's visit to the Bahamas as part of a royal tour of the Caribbean to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

© Getty Images Kate was seen in Abaco wearing a pink zebra print dress by Rixo with a pair of wedges and statement gold earrings.



© Getty We also couldn't get enough of the royal in mint green. Kate braved the rain for a visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau wearing a Self-Portrait midi dress with a structured bodice and floaty skirt.



The then-Duchess of Cambridge also attended a meeting with the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis wearing a Tiffany blue midi dress by Emilia Wickstead with a folded-over collar.