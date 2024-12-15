Prince George is the spitting image of his father Prince William in unearthed photo

Prince George is slowly taking after his father Prince William. From their matching debonair dress sense to their shared passions and uncanny grins, the father-son duo are remarkably similar.

And their resemblance has been noticeable since day dot. From an early age, the Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest son has been rocking almost identical outfits to those previously worn by Prince William in the noughties - a tradition that has continued into the present day.

Sartorial similarities aside, George has also been known to mimic his father's gestures and expressions. This was especially evident back in 2015 when the royal youngster attended his sister Princess Charlotte's Christening at the Church of St Mary Magdalene.

1/ 5 © Getty Images A blast from the past Echoing Prince William's earlier look, George was spotted wearing a near identical outfit consisting of scarlet shorts and a white shirt complete with a peter pan collar and delicate embroidered details. The pair also rocked the same puzzled expression and matching hairstyles with one section swept over to the side. Keep scrolling to discover more of Prince George's adorable mini-me moments…

2/ 5 © Getty Images William's carbon copy In 2015, Prince George was his father's carbon copy as he joined senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony. The special occasion proved an instant hit with the royal tot who could be seen pointing enthusiastically and pulling adorable expressions, just as his father had done back in the 1990s. And once again, the duo twinned in almost identical powder blue shirts with frilly white piping.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Twinning in blue In 2015, Prince George was his father's mini-me as the pair arrived at the Lindo Wing following the birth of Princess Charlotte. For the major public appearance, the duo donned matching cobalt blue jumpers and white shirts - too sweet! In one particularly heartwarming set of snapshots, the pair were also spotted waving in sync with one another.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Making waves It was a case of déjà vu in 2023 as Prince George rode in the carriage procession during Trooping the Colour. The young royal closely resembled his father William who also once rode in the carriage dressed in a similar black suit and red tie. We also can't help but notice how the pair shared the same timid expression as they waved to royal well-wishers who arrived to catch a glimpse of the British royal family.

5/ 5 © Getty Images Suited and booted Avid football fans William and George had the ultimate twinning moment earlier this year as they watched the UEFA EURO final match between Spain and England while in Berlin. The pair, who are both passionate about the sport, looked on with the same tense expression and with their hands clasped. They garnered extra twinning points for their coordinating outfits consisting of navy suits and striped ties.



Take a look at their matching mannerisms in the video below...