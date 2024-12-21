Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor looks so chic as she makes surprise outing with Duchess Sophie ahead of family Christmas
Subscribe
Lady Louise Windsor looks so chic as she makes surprise outing with Duchess Sophie ahead of family Christmas
Sophie smiling at louise© Getty

Lady Louise Windsor looks so chic as she makes surprise outing with Duchess Sophie ahead of family Christmas

 The Duchess of Edinburgh joined her daughter for a fun pre-Christmas outing…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 hours ago
Share this:

Lady Louise Windsor looked fabulously chic as she stepped out alongside her mum, Duchess Sophie, earlier this week.

The 21-year-old attended The London International Horse Show at the ExCeL Centre in London. For the occasion, Louise donned a pink satin shirt and a black-and-white skirt.

Meanwhile, Sophie wore a cream jumper and a chestnut brown A-line skirt. Accessorising her look, the Duchess added a paisley wrap.

Lady Louise and Ducheess Sophie paid a visit to the London International Horse Show© Instagram
Lady Louise and Ducheess Sophie paid a visit to the London International Horse Show

During the show, Lady Louise and Sophie met with a professional showjumper nicknamed "the Flying Frenchman." Whilst meeting a gorgeous horse, Sophie received a kiss on the neck from the animal.

Captioning the photos, Lorenzo wrote: "A magnificent meeting with the Duchess of Edinburgh. Thank you, London International Horse Show."

The surprise outing came just days before Christmas. Whilst it hasn't been confirmed whether Sophie and her St Andrews student daughter will join their family members at Sandringham this year, the Duchess was in attendance at the King's annual pre-Christmas lunch on Thursday.

Edward and Sophie arriving at the King's lunch © Getty
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch on Thursday

For the occasion, Sophie looked gorgeous in a navy blue-and-white polka dot ensemble, which she paired with a cream coat. She was photographed alongside her husband, Prince Edward, the King's younger brother.

Lady Louise and her younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, didn't appear to be in attendance at the annual lunch.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Sophie and Edward were joined by the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, Princess Anne, and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston were also in attendance.

Sophie's Festive Wardrobe

If Sophie and her family are to head to Sandringham for the big day next week, there is no doubt the royal will look spectacular.

Sophie looked gorgeous for Christmas Day in 2015© Getty Images
Sophie looked gorgeous for Christmas Day in 2015

In years gone by, the Duchess has yet to disappoint with her festive sartorial portfolio for the annual Sandringham walkabout.

One of her most stand-out moments has to be in 2015, when the Duchess stepped out in a simply glorious grey coat adorned with cuffs and a collar. Sophie paired the piece with matching pointed-toe stilettos and a grey fascinator hat.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Quiz of the year
  • The most extravagant royal Christmas ever

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More