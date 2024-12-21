Lady Louise Windsor looks so chic as she makes surprise outing with Duchess Sophie ahead of family Christmas

Lady Louise Windsor looked fabulously chic as she stepped out alongside her mum, Duchess Sophie, earlier this week.

The 21-year-old attended The London International Horse Show at the ExCeL Centre in London. For the occasion, Louise donned a pink satin shirt and a black-and-white skirt.

Meanwhile, Sophie wore a cream jumper and a chestnut brown A-line skirt. Accessorising her look, the Duchess added a paisley wrap.

© Instagram Lady Louise and Ducheess Sophie paid a visit to the London International Horse Show

During the show, Lady Louise and Sophie met with a professional showjumper nicknamed "the Flying Frenchman." Whilst meeting a gorgeous horse, Sophie received a kiss on the neck from the animal.

Captioning the photos, Lorenzo wrote: "A magnificent meeting with the Duchess of Edinburgh. Thank you, London International Horse Show."

The surprise outing came just days before Christmas. Whilst it hasn't been confirmed whether Sophie and her St Andrews student daughter will join their family members at Sandringham this year, the Duchess was in attendance at the King's annual pre-Christmas lunch on Thursday.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch on Thursday

For the occasion, Sophie looked gorgeous in a navy blue-and-white polka dot ensemble, which she paired with a cream coat. She was photographed alongside her husband, Prince Edward, the King's younger brother.

Lady Louise and her younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, didn't appear to be in attendance at the annual lunch.

Sophie and Edward were joined by the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, Princess Anne, and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston were also in attendance.

Sophie's Festive Wardrobe

If Sophie and her family are to head to Sandringham for the big day next week, there is no doubt the royal will look spectacular.

© Getty Images Sophie looked gorgeous for Christmas Day in 2015

In years gone by, the Duchess has yet to disappoint with her festive sartorial portfolio for the annual Sandringham walkabout.

One of her most stand-out moments has to be in 2015, when the Duchess stepped out in a simply glorious grey coat adorned with cuffs and a collar. Sophie paired the piece with matching pointed-toe stilettos and a grey fascinator hat.