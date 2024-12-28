Charles Spencer sparks major reaction after Christmassy photo from Althorp House

Charles Spencer delighted fans on Christmas Day this year when he shared a festive photo of his sprawling family estate, Althorp.

Taking to his Instagram account, the ninth Earl Spencer shared a glorious image of his stately home lit up in gold. The property was Charles' childhood home and that of his sister, the late Princess Diana.

Captioning the image, Charles wrote: "A slightly foggy Christmas morning at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ – but wishing you all the happiest of Christmases!"

Fans of the podcast host took to the comments section with messages for the Earl. One wrote: "The light on the building is golden, making it look warm and bright. Thanks for your good wishes. ONE LOVE [red love heart emoji]."

A second added: "Merry Christmas and thank you for sharing your beautiful photos." Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Merry Christmas from across the big pond. What a beautiful picture."

Whilst the Earl continues to share updates from his incredible grounds throughout the festive period, this year is bittersweet as it is the first Christmas he will be celebrating after his split from his wife of 14 years, Countess Karen Spencer.

Just over a month ago, Karen shared an update as she prepared to leave the estate grounds.

She wrote: "It hasn’t been easy finding a temporary rental that can accommodate seven horses, two sheep, four cats, and a dog – but with the help of some wonderful friends, we’ve finally found one. It’s been a challenging time, but also one filled with so much generosity and kindness. No exact move-in date yet, but we’re getting close.

"Now, I’m excited to embark on the next chapter! Lucky and Minty, who featured in this week’s newsletter, moved to the new house earlier this week, ahead of the rest of us. They’ve settled in quickly and seem quite happy in their new space!"

The words were shared alongside a beautiful photo of the sheep Lucky and Minty milling on the estate grounds.

Charles and Karen share one daughter, 12-year-old Lady Charlotte Diana.